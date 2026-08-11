Chiang Mai among 12 provinces facing heavy rain, flood risk

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 4:29 PM
2 minutes read
Chiang Mai among 12 provinces facing heavy rain, flood risk | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from matt mu via Unsplash

Thailand is closely monitoring flood risks in 12 provinces, including Chiang Mai, as continued heavy rain raises the risk of flash floods, forest runoff and overflowing waterways, particularly in the north and northeast.

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) said today, August 11, that officials have been instructed to monitor conditions and prepare machinery, water pumps and personnel to assist residents in areas at risk.

The 12 provinces under heightened surveillance are Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, Mukdahan, Saraburi, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Phitsanulok and Amnat Charoen.

Thailand continues to experience heavy rain in some areas as a monsoon trough passes across the upper north and northern Laos. A relatively strong southwest monsoon is also covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

The conditions could bring heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, increasing the risk of flash floods, forest runoff and overflowing waterways. Hillside areas, communities near waterways and low-lying areas face particular risks.

Chiang Mai is among 12 provinces being closely monitored for flooding as continued heavy rain raises the risk of flash floods and runoff.
Photo from Marc Mintel via Unsplash

The highest rainfall recorded during the previous 24 hours was concentrated in the north. Nam Muap subdistrict in Nan recorded 111.2 millimetres, followed by Ban Mang subdistrict in Phayao with 96 millimetres and San Na Nong Mai subdistrict in Nan with 86 millimetres.

Large and medium-sized reservoirs nationwide currently hold about 44.836 billion cubic metres of water, equivalent to 58% of their combined capacity. They can accommodate more than 31.830 billion cubic metres of additional water, leaving many reservoirs with capacity to receive further rainfall.

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In the Chao Phraya basin, water was flowing past the C.2 monitoring station in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan, at 850 cubic metres per second at 6am today. The water level remained 6.45 metres below the riverbank.

Discharge through Chao Phraya Dam stood at 400 cubic metres per second. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor upstream flows and rainfall and adjust water management to reduce potential effects on downstream areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms across 60% to 70% of the north and northeast from August 10 to 16, with heavy rain expected in some areas throughout the period.

Chiang Mai is among 12 provinces being closely monitored for flooding as continued heavy rain raises the risk of flash floods and runoff.
Photo from Gaurav Bagdi via Unsplash

The central region is forecast to see thunderstorms across 40% to 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain. In the east, thunderstorms are expected across 60% to 70% of the region on August 10 and 11, falling to 40% to 60% from August 12 to 16.

Parts of the upper western coast of the south are also expected to experience heavy rain. The upper Andaman Sea could see waves of 2 to 3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms, with small boats advised to remain ashore during warning periods.

Residents in low-lying areas, communities along waterways, hillside areas and locations with a history of repeated flooding have been advised to closely follow official warnings.

People in areas experiencing prolonged heavy rain or rising water levels should also be prepared to move belongings and agricultural equipment to higher ground.

The RID said it will monitor water conditions around the clock and coordinate assistance if flooding develops.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 4:29 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.