Bangkok on alert for thunderstorms, hot days ahead in Thailand

Thirteen provinces across Thailand, including the capital city of Bangkok, are on high alert for thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall predicted to affect 10% of the area. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning today, signalling that a weakening high-pressure system over the upper part of the country is causing a slight temperature rise, with foggy mornings and hot daytime weather.

Upper Thailand is currently experiencing a moderate build-up of dust particles and smoke, reaching moderate to high levels due to the prevailing weak winds. This is accompanied by cooler morning air and rising temperatures during the day, reported KhaoSod.

The northern region will have cool to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures slightly increasing, leading to hot weather in the afternoons. The lowest temperatures are expected to range from 15-22 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures hitting 33-38 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks may experience cold to very cold conditions, with the lowest temperatures between 6-15 degrees Celsius and southeast winds blowing at 5-15 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region, too, will see cold mornings with fog, followed by higher temperatures and hot afternoons. Minimum temperatures are forecasted at 16-22 degrees Celsius and maximums at 34-37 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas there will also be cold, with minimum temperatures of 10-17 degrees Celsius and easterly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, cold mornings with fog will give way to slightly higher temperatures and hot afternoons. Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, particularly in Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram provinces, with strong gusts reported in some parts. The temperature range is projected from a low of 20-25 degrees Celsius to a high of 36-38 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region is forecasted to experience fog in the mornings and heat in the afternoons, with thunderstorms expected to affect 10% of the area, especially in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures are predicted to fall between 23-27 degrees Celsius at the lowest and reach highs of 32-37 degrees Celsius. Southeastern winds will blow at 10-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves less than one metre high, increasing beyond one metre in stormy areas.

The southern region (east coast) is likely to have thunderstorms in 20% of the area, particularly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. The lowest temperatures are expected to be 22-26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.

From Surat Thani upwards, southeast winds will blow at 15-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves around 1 metre high, increasing beyond 1 metre during thunderstorms. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, easterly winds will blow at 15-35 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves of 1-2 metres, increasing beyond 2 metres in storm-affected areas.

The southern region (west coast) is expected to have thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces, with hot afternoons. Minimum temperatures will range from 23-27 degrees Celsius, with maximums of 32-38 degrees Celsius. Easterly winds will blow at 15-30 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves around 1 metre high, increasing beyond 1 metre offshore.

In Bangkok and its surrounding areas, foggy mornings and hot afternoons are anticipated, with thunderstorms expected in 10% of the region. Strong gusts may occur in some areas. The temperature is forecasted to be between 25-28 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 33-37 degrees Celsius at the highest, with southerly winds at 10-15 kilometres per hour. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger