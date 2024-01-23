Bangkok bracing for temperature drop and dust pollution fluctuations

Photo courtesy of iStock

The capital city of Thailand, Bangkok, is set to experience a slight drop in temperatures tomorrow, January 24, amid ongoing concerns over high levels of dust pollution. As forecasted by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD), temperatures are predicted to decrease by 1-3°C for a single day. Meanwhile, other regions of the country, barring the south, will see a temperature drop of 3-5°C from today, until Friday, January 26.

This brief cold snap is the result of a high-pressure zone currently transitioning into the northern regions, as explained by the weather service. Alongside this, they have also alerted the public to brace for high seas, predicting waves up to 3 metres high along the Gulf of Thailand’s provinces. Scattered rainfall is also anticipated on the Andaman coast, lasting from Wednesday to Saturday, reported Bangkok Post.

The Pollution Control Department noted some improvement in the country’s conditions following several days of hazardous dust levels. Notwithstanding, this improvement is anticipated to be fleeting in the Bangkok area, with the unhealthy levels of PM2.5 dust predicted to make a return from the following Monday.

Residents will, therefore, have to continue enduring the polluted air, with only a brief respite from the dust levels and a slight drop in temperature to look forward to in the immediate future. The nation’s relevant departments continue to monitor and manage the situation, keeping the public informed about both the weather and pollution conditions.

In related news, Thailand entered the dust season as announced by the Pollution Control Department. Residents were cautioned about the heightened air pollution levels expected.

Recent data indicated a shift in air quality, with Bangkok improving but western regions experiencing deteriorating conditions. The increase in hot spots, particularly in northeastern areas, contributed to the shift. The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives faced scrutiny to address the surge in burning activities, while provincial governors were urged to take preventive measures.