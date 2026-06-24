Two airlines suspend direct flights to Siem Reap, dealing a blow to Cambodia’s tourism push

Cambodia’s air connectivity has taken another hit after India’s IndiGo announced it will temporarily suspend its route between Siem Reap and Kolkata from July. This follows an earlier suspension by Malaysia’s Firefly. Therefore, the cuts come as airlines worldwide drop unprofitable routes amid rising fuel costs.

Higher operating costs and rising oil prices, driven in part by conflict in the Middle East, have pushed some airlines to temporarily halt flights to Cambodia. For example, IndiGo’s suspension of the Siem Reap to Kolkata route from July is the latest case.

Sin Chansereyvutha, spokesperson for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA), said airlines globally, not only those serving Cambodia, are suspending less profitable routes. This is because of higher operating costs linked to the Middle East conflict. As a result, carriers are being forced to rethink their strategies.

Malaysia’s Firefly suspended its Siem Reap to Kuala Lumpur connection in late February 2026, having only launched the route on 27 November 2025.

According to SSCA data, between January and May, flights in and out of Cambodia totalled 27,843, up 1%. However, passenger numbers fell 6% to 2,874,084. In contrast, cargo rose 34% to 38,951 tonnes.

A female tour guide in Siem Reap said the suspensions could hurt guides who rely on Indian and Malaysian tourists. Moreover, she added that hotels, guesthouses and restaurants face growing pressure too.

Chhay Sivlin, president of the Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA), said news that the airline was suspending the direct India route was damaging for a tourism sector that had pinned its hopes on attracting visitors from one of the world’s fastest-growing outbound travel markets.

“That is something we did not want to hear or see, but we understand the reasons behind it,” she said. She noted that the Indian market was a key new strategic target Cambodia had been heavily promoting.

She pointed to initiatives launched to break into the Indian market, including a Cambodia-India tourism year and familiarisation trips for travel agents, tourism associations and influencers.

“After various turbulent events, such as the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute, the Middle East conflict, and the crackdown on online crime, the image projected abroad has not been very good,” Chhay Sivlin said.

She said authorities had invited agents and influencers to see for themselves that Cambodia is a safe destination, but that IndiGo’s sudden suspension during an active promotional push had caused damage, adding there were concerns more airlines could follow as global pressures continue.