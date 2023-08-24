Bumpy road, broken spirits: Buriram locals rally for repairs after 50 years of dismay

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Residents of Kok Pho in Buriram expressed their dismay at the state of a dilapidated road that has been in a state of disrepair for over 50 years, causing numerous accidents and commuting a challenge. They urgently request relevant authorities to expedite road repairs.

Representatives from the villages of Kok Pho and Kok Ta Baek in the Isaan Khet district of Chalerm Phrakiat, Buriram, joined forces to voice their grievances. They staged a demonstration in the middle of the road between Teng Thong and Kok Ta Baek, which is a gravel road filled with potholes and stagnant water for approximately 500 metres.

The villagers have been enduring the hardship of commuting on this road for over 50 years without ever seeing any attempts at repairs. During the rainy season, the potholes fill with water making travel extremely difficult and accident-prone.

Hence, the villagers have united to file a complaint for the relevant authorities to inspect and undertake repair or construction of the said road to alleviate their suffering, reported KhaoSod.

One resident of Kok Ta Baek, 55 year old Phen Chinno, explained that the road connects several villages and leads to the areas of Chalerm Phrakiat and Nang Rong districts. However, its poor condition with potholes and water-filled ditches makes commuting very challenging, especially during the rainy season.

There have been occasions when vehicles got stuck in the potholes and people had to help push them out. Some have even suffered accidents.

The villagers have endured this for over 50 years without any authorities taking remedial action. She implored the responsible agencies to repair and construct the road for the convenience and safety of the villagers.

Another resident of Kok Ta Baek, 58 year old Sommai Naowabut, added that this road is not only used for commuting between villages but also serves as a bypass. During festivals, vehicles can use this route to avoid the city. However, there has never been any repair or maintenance on the road, causing the villagers to face difficulties, especially students who have had frequent accidents on their way to school. She pleaded with the concerned agencies to assist and take care of the situation.

The responsibility for the mentioned road lies with the Isaan Khet Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Chalerm Phrakiat. Upon enquiry, the TAO informed that there is an ongoing project to construct a concrete road. However, it is currently in the process of budgeting and procuring a contractor. They expect the construction work to commence shortly.

Last year, a man was protesting a similar pothole in northeast Thailand and brought attention to the road’s need for repair by staging a fishing trip in the flooded pothole.