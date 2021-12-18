Transport
Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
There are many ways to celebrate the New Year holiday, from a quiet time with family to a raging party full of questionable amounts of alcohol consumption. But Transport Co, the state-run transportation company, has a New Year’s gift for the public: a 10% discount on interprovincial bus fares.
The discounted fares will last for 32 days total and will begin on Monday, December 20 and continue through the New Year’s holiday and into 2022 until January 20. The discount will be applicable only for e-ticket bookings according to the Transport Co announcement today.
E-tickets with the 10% discount can be purchased from the Transport Co website at tcl99web.transport.co.th/Home of through the Thai Transport e-ticket mobile app. Other types of tickets will not receive the discount, nor is the discount applicable to other fees.
The 10% discount is not stackable, meaning that it can’t be combined or compounded with another special offer or discounted fare. And the e-tickets that receive the reduced pricing are fairly inflexible. The rules for e-tickets do not allow any refunding, and they cannot be exchanged under any circumstance.
The discount and fine print for the tickets are similar to a promotion Transport Co ran last month offering a 20% discount for any rider who has been fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Transport Co announces month-long 10% discount on fares
Nong Khai land border opening to Test & Go scheme December 24
Porn site raided after posting photoshopped image of exec
What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
British Airways cancels over 2,000 flights including Bangkok
Thailand sees tourism dropping due to Omicron worries
TAC explains what happens if a tourist or child gets Covid-19
How To Get A Long Term Visa In Thailand
How did the first Go-Go bar in Thailand start? | Patpong, A Brief History
New Year’s events reminded of Covid-19 safety and 1 am booze curfew
UK and the EU brace for more Omicron-induced closures and restrictions
Moderna finds booster shot effective against Omicron variant
The future of digital nomads in Thailand
Second riot in Krabi Prison sees 14 injuries an massive fire
Peaks Residences structures demolished after illegal building
Woman exchanges sex for immigration scam to stay in Singapore
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Thailand4 days ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Bangkok4 days ago
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok man calls for rescue after locking penis in padlock
- Thailand3 days ago
New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Omicron variant: 9 cases confirmed, 5 more suspected in Thailand
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket taxi charged with death of Swiss tourist in motorbike crash