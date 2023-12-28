Traffic surge on Asia Highway as Bangkok residents return home

The volume of traffic on the Asia Highway, passing through the province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, is increasing, as people residing in Bangkok begin to return to their hometowns and visit northern provinces. This marked increase in travel is expected to continue throughout the day until late into the evening.

Reports this morning from the Asia Highway eastwards, passing through Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, indicate a surge in the number of people travelling back to their hometowns and towards tourist spots in the northern provinces. Notably, traffic volume has significantly increased around kilometre marker 23, near the railway bridge at Hantara sub-district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. Cars are slowing down in this area, especially before crossing the bridge, as vehicles switch lanes to avoid the bridge. Despite this, vehicles coming off the bridge and turning left into the petrol station can still maintain speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hourm reports Khaosod.

Traffic is also reported to be slowing down near kilometre marker 25, before the bridge crossing the Maenapa Pasak stream, at Borphong sub-district, Nakhon Luang district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Cars sporadically turn in and out of the ancient city, prompting the highway police to anticipate a growing number of travellers leaving Bangkok and the surrounding provinces throughout the day, heading towards the northern and northeastern provinces.

Follow us on :













As a result, the province of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya is observing an influx of travellers, due to its strategic location as a connection point between the capital and the northern provinces. This trend is expected to persist throughout the day and into the evening, leading to heavy traffic in certain areas. Officials are therefore urging motorists to exercise caution and patience, particularly when navigating around busy areas and during peak travel times.

In related news, New year exodus triggers traffic on Phaholyothin and Mittraphap Roads.