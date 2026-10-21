Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

Motorists can use 63 toll plazas across three expressways around Bangkok free of charge on Friday, October 23, as Thailand marks the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced the free expressway tolls on October 20, confirming that the waiver will run from 12.01am until midnight on October 23.

The exemption covers three expressways:

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Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway: 21 toll plazas along the Din Daeng, Bang Na and Dao Khanong route.

Si Rat Expressway: 32 toll plazas along the Chaeng Watthana, Bang Khlo and Srinagarindra route.

Udon Ratthaya Expressway: 10 toll plazas along the Bang Pa-in and Pak Kret route.

A total of 63 toll plazas will waive charges for the day.

EXAT said the measure is intended to reduce travel expenses during the public holiday, make expressway journeys more convenient and ease congestion around toll collection points.

The toll waiver is being implemented under revised concession agreements involving EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

The exemption applies only to the three designated expressways on October 23.

Meanwhile, Thailand is planning a new motorway to ease traffic on Rama II Road. The 61 billion baht Motorway 8 (M8) project will link Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

However, plans to extend the motorway towards Phetchaburi have encountered opposition over land expropriation, prompting officials to reconsider the route.

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