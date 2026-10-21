Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 4:27 PM
1 minute read
Three Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday
Photo via Facebook: Traffic on the Si Rat–Outer Ring Road Expressway in Bangkok

Motorists can use 63 toll plazas across three expressways around Bangkok free of charge on Friday, October 23, as Thailand marks the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) announced the free expressway tolls on October 20, confirming that the waiver will run from 12.01am until midnight on October 23.

The exemption covers three expressways:

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  • Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway: 21 toll plazas along the Din Daeng, Bang Na and Dao Khanong route.
  • Si Rat Expressway: 32 toll plazas along the Chaeng Watthana, Bang Khlo and Srinagarindra route.
  • Udon Ratthaya Expressway: 10 toll plazas along the Bang Pa-in and Pak Kret route.

A total of 63 toll plazas will waive charges for the day.

Thailand announces free tolls at 63 plazas across three Bangkok expressways on Friday, October 23, for the Chulalongkorn Day public holiday.
Photo via Facebook: Traffic on the Si Rat–Outer Ring Road Expressway in Bangkok

EXAT said the measure is intended to reduce travel expenses during the public holiday, make expressway journeys more convenient and ease congestion around toll collection points.

The toll waiver is being implemented under revised concession agreements involving EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) and Northern Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

The exemption applies only to the three designated expressways on October 23.

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Meanwhile, Thailand is planning a new motorway to ease traffic on Rama II Road. The 61 billion baht Motorway 8 (M8) project will link Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

However, plans to extend the motorway towards Phetchaburi have encountered opposition over land expropriation, prompting officials to reconsider the route.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 21, 2026, 4:27 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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