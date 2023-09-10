Thailand’s transport sector set for major 29.7 billion baht upgrade

Picture by Ionut Dabija's Images

A bright future is on the horizon for Thailand’s transport and logistics system. The Transport Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, has recently outlined his ambitious plans for the country’s railways and maritime sectors. Revealed during his inaugural speech, these policies are set to be formally announced next week.

Suriya believes that by focusing on these areas of transport improvement, Thailand can significantly enhance its competitiveness in logistics, a sector brimming with growth potential.

Suriya’s key priority is the timely completion of the country’s double-track rail projects. These projects are crucial to the nation’s infrastructure, with one of the most significant being the 29.7-billion-baht upgrade between Khon Kaen and Nong Khai provinces. This project is of such importance that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed plans to visit the site in the future.

In addition, the Transport Minister has plans to accommodate the burgeoning interest of airlines wanting to operate in Thailand. His strategy involves requesting the Royal Thai Air Force to release unused flight slots at airports managed by the Airports of Thailand (AoT). This move could potentially lead to an additional 100-150 commercial flights per day, a significant boost that may prove to be crucial, especially with the high season on the horizon.

Moreover, Suriya is cognizant of the need for affordable public transport. In his speech, he mentioned the proposed 20-baht cap for electric train fares. Two methods being considered for implementing this policy. The first approach would apply the 20 baht fare only to low-income individuals who hold a state welfare card. The second approach would apply the fare cap to all commuters on the capital’s electric train network.

Suriya stressed the need for proper negotiations with the relevant transport agencies regarding this issue. Implementing such fare caps, according to the Minister, could lead to a 10% increase in commuters using electric trains, reported The Pattaya News.

