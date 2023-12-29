Road safety appeal amid surge of New Year holidaymakers in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Mick Haupt (Unsplash)

The People’s Safety Foundation has made an appeal to the government for stricter safety policies to mitigate road accidents as Thailand gears up for the New Year’s celebrations.

Nikorn Chamnong, the foundation’s chairman, and a List MP of the Chartthaipattana Party voiced concerns over the expected surge of holidaymakers due to the easing of the pandemic.

He stated…

“This poses a great concern. People are expected to travel in large numbers with great enthusiasm nationwide after a period of Covid-19 restrictions. The government also has a policy to promote domestic travel,”

Nikorn reported that there has been an influx of travellers in the provinces since Christmas Day, contributing to a significant rise in road accidents. He disclosed that 56 fatalities were recorded on Monday and 53 casualties on Tuesday. He also mentioned the potential risks of family groups travelling together in rented vehicles during the long holiday period.

The government approved a four-day New Year holiday from today until January 1. An additional holiday was initially planned for January 2, to compensate for December 31 falling on a Sunday. However, the government decided to shift the extra day off to December 29, which Chamnong perceives as a potential safety hazard. He expressed worries about New Year revellers having to rush back to work on January 2 without adequate rest, leading to fatigue and a higher risk of accidents during long-distance drives.

Nikorn cited the statistics from January 1, 2019, when a total of 91 deaths were recorded due to road accidents.

He warned…

“Holidaymakers should be careful this coming Jan 1 as there could be similar accidents,”

Another cause of concern is the newly implemented rule allowing nightlife venues to remain open until 4am. This regulation targets specific night entertainment venues in Bangkok, Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, and bars registered in hotels nationwide. Nikorn was apprehensive that venues outside these zones might also stay open until 4am, disregarding the usual earlier closing time, reports Bangkok Post.

In response to the lax regulations, he advised…

“This year, the government seems to loosen [restrictions]. It needs to tighten measures. We may receive more income from tourism, but what we will lose is not worth it.” He suggested implementing additional security checkpoints and rest areas for weary drivers and travellers.

The ‘seven dangerous days’ from last year December 29 to January 4 this year saw a total of 2,440 road accidents, resulting in 317 deaths and 2,437 injuries. According to the Public Health Ministry, drunk driving was the second biggest cause of these accidents, accounting for 25.49%.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed his concerns about potential road accidents during the seven-dangerous day period this year and urged motorists to refrain from drunk driving. He also highlighted the need for proper safety measures to ensure a safe return home for the holidaymakers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul inaugurated the road safety operation centre at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, aiming to reduce road accidents during the New Year holiday. Anutin stated that it would be the first time people will be able to travel freely during New Year since the pandemic eased.

