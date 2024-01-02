Thailand’s new year road toll: 190 deaths and 1,574 injuries

Photo courtesy of Isaac N. (Unsplash)

Thailand witnessed 1,570 traffic mishaps from December 29 till yesterday, January 1, claiming 190 lives and injuring 1,574 individuals. Kanchanaburi province recorded the highest number of accidents and casualties during this period.

The Department of Medical Services’ director-general, Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, revealed the unsettling new year road toll figures. He stated that Kanchanaburi had 57 traffic accidents, resulting in 56 injuries. However, the city of Bangkok reported the highest fatalities, with 13 deaths.

On the last day of this period, there were 419 traffic accidents, which killed 62 people and injured 422 others. The major causes of these accidents were speeding, accounting for 39% of all accidents, and drunk driving, which contributed to 30% of the mishaps. Motorcycles were involved in a staggering 86% of the road accidents.

Amidst this, the State Railway of Thailand reported that 100,024 people opted to travel by train on that day. The southern route was the most popular, with 28,246 people using it, closely followed by the northeastern lines, which saw a usage of 26,057 individuals, reports Bangkok Post.

The World Health Organization’s data reveals a worrying trend in Thailand’s road safety. On average, 60 people lose their lives on Thailand’s roads every day. This makes the official government statistics seem understated. A plausible reason for this discrepancy could be the fact that some individuals, initially reported as injured, might succumb to their injuries later.

