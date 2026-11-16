Thailand orders mileage records to curb second-hand car odometer tampering

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 5:03 PM
1 minute read
Thailand orders mileage records to curb second-hand car odometer tampering
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Thailand’s Transport Ministry has ordered the Department of Land Transport (DLT) to draw up a standard way of recording the mileage of second-hand cars before sale, aiming to stop odometer tampering. The plan came out of a meeting with used car dealers today, November 16, and the ministry has not yet given a method or a start date.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat gave the instruction after talks with Wisut Hemphanphairoh, president of the Used Car Operators Association, and members of the association, with DLT representatives also at the table.

The association had asked for the meeting to discuss how a car’s accumulated mileage could be declared before it goes on sale.

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Siripong asked the DLT, which handles vehicle registration and issues the car registration book, to agree on measures with the association that would record mileage to a set standard and give a clearer picture than the registration book does.

The readings would be stored in the vehicle registration system, letting buyers, foreign residents included, look back at a car’s recorded mileage before they pay.

The ministry said the system should prevent odometers being wound back, reduce false claims about how far a car has travelled, set standards for the used-car market and give buyers more confidence in dealers.

The association described tampering with mileage before a sale as a long-running problem that has damaged consumer trust in the industry, and said it wants to raise transparency among its members.

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Siripong linked the move to a busier car market, saying new brands, especially importers of electric vehicles, have expanded in Thailand and pushed up the number of both new and used cars changing hands.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 5:03 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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