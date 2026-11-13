Thailand plans to ban power banks above 43,200mAh on all train systems

Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport is preparing a proposed ban on power banks exceeding 160 watt-hours (Wh), or approximately 43,200mAh, across the country’s train systems. Passengers who violate the proposed rules could face a fine of up to 1,000 baht, imprisonment for up to one month, or both.

Daily News reported on November 12 that the department is drafting an announcement covering safety, cleanliness and order in railway stations and on trains. The proposal is expected to be submitted to relevant officials in February 2027.

Under the draft, passengers would be prohibited from bringing power banks with visible damage, including swelling, cracks or signs of leaking fluid, onto train systems. Devices without Thai Industrial Standards (TISI) certification or an equivalent recognised international certification mark would also be prohibited.

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The proposed rules would also restrict power banks with a capacity exceeding 160Wh, equivalent to approximately 43,200mAh at a nominal voltage of 3.7V.

Power banks carrying the required certification mark and in good condition would remain permitted, provided they do not exceed the proposed capacity limit.

The department said most power banks commonly used by passengers fall well below the threshold. Everyday devices typically have capacities of 10,000mAh to 20,000mAh, equivalent to approximately 37Wh to 74Wh at 3.7V.

There would be no dedicated power bank checkpoints at train stations. Instead, railway operators would be required to publicise the restrictions, while staff would conduct random inspections.

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The draft was prepared under Section 119 of the Rail Transport Act. Under the proposed rules, passengers who breach the restrictions could face up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.

Railway operators would also have the right to remove passengers who violate the rules from the system.

The proposal must still undergo screening and be opened for comments from railway operators and the public. The department expects to complete the process and submit the draft to its director-general for approval by February 2027.

If approved, the announcement would then be published in the Royal Gazette before taking effect.

Thailand already has separate restrictions on power banks during air travel. In June, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand prohibited passengers from using or charging power banks during flights. Power banks have also been reported as the most frequently found prohibited items in checked luggage at Thai airports.

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