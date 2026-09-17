Thailand maps 11 expressway projects worth nearly 300bn baht

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is advancing 11 expressway projects worth more than 296.6 billion baht across Bangkok, surrounding provinces and major tourist destinations including Phuket, Koh Samui and Koh Chang.

Some routes are already under construction, while others remain at approval or feasibility-study stages, with several new projects expected to begin construction from 2027.

EXAT Governor Surachet Laophulsuk said the authority is drawing up a new enterprise plan as travel patterns continue to differ from before the Covid-19 pandemic. Average traffic on the expressway network is around 1.7 million vehicles per day, below the previous level of about 1.9 million, while annual profit is currently around 8 to 10 billion baht.

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Two of the 11 projects are already under construction. The 18.7-kilometre Rama III-Daokanong-Western Outer Ring Road Expressway, costing 31.244 billion baht, was 95.98% complete as of August and is expected to begin trial operations on the section connecting Rama II Road with the M82 motorway this year before fully opening in 2027.

The 16.21-kilometre Chalong Rat Expressway extension from Chatuchot to Lam Luk Ka is 9.57% complete. The 24.06 billion baht project is scheduled to open in 2028.

A nationwide project

Another six projects are moving through approval or investment procedures.

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In Phuket, the 3.98-kilometre Kathu-Patong expressway and tunnel is valued at 16.757 billion baht, with Cabinet consideration expected by the end of this year. Construction is targeted to begin in October 2027, with opening planned for October 2031.

Its second phase, running 30.62 kilometres from Mueang Mai through Koh Kaew to Kathu, carries an estimated cost of 67.461 billion baht. Detailed design is expected to finish early next year, with construction targeted for 2028 and both Phuket phases planned to open together in 2031.

In Bangkok, the proposed 20.09-kilometre double-deck expressway between Ngam Wong Wan and Rama IX is valued at 34.8 billion baht. EXAT is seeking approval for changes to the existing public-private partnership arrangement, with construction tentatively scheduled from 2027 and opening in 2031.

The former N2 project, now planned as the Chalong Rat-Eastern Outer Ring Road Expressway, would run 6.67 kilometres and cost 14.802 billion baht. EXAT expects construction to begin in 2027 if Cabinet approval is secured, with the route targeted to open in 2030.

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A 15.8-kilometre expressway linking Srinakarin with Suvarnabhumi International Airport, valued at 20.538 billion baht, is undergoing a review of its PPP investment model. EXAT currently targets approval in 2028, construction from 2030 and opening in 2033.

The planned 2.25-kilometre connection between Bangkok Port and the Bang Na-At Narong Expressway, or S1, is valued at 4.984 billion baht. The project is awaiting clarity over the port redevelopment and how construction costs would be shared, with a tentative opening in 2031.

More under review

Three further expressway projects in Thailand remain under feasibility review. The proposed Koh Samui link would stretch 37.41 kilometres and cost 66.487 billion baht, with EXAT targeting approval in 2028, construction from 2029 and opening in 2034.

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The proposed Koh Chang expressway in Trat would run 5.9 kilometres and cost 15.475 billion baht. Its feasibility study is expected to conclude in October, while the current timetable points to approval in 2029, construction from 2031 and opening in 2035.

EXAT is also revisiting the N1 corridor near Kasetsart University after previous designs faced opposition and high construction costs.

The authority plans further talks with the university and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand over whether the expressway could share an elevated structure with the Brown Line railway, with opening currently targeted for 2033 if the project proceeds.

Surachet said EXAT intends to rely on a mix of public-private partnerships, infrastructure funds and bonds to finance future expansion. The authority is also preparing new toll-payment options for early 2027, including pay-per-trip and postpaid systems linked to credit or debit cards, alongside wider use of Easy Pass.