Thailand introduces locally made electric train in effort to reduce imports

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:16 PM
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Thailand introduces locally made electric train in effort to reduce imports | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย

The first electric train made in Thailand was handed over to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) today, July 3, at Bangkok Railway Station, marking progress in domestic rail manufacturing and efforts to reduce reliance on imports.

The prototype train was developed through a collaboration led by King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, with participation from more than 30 private companies. Designed and built in Thailand, the luxury-class electric vehicle system reflects joint work by Thai engineers and researchers.

The passenger carriage prototype has a capacity of 25 seats and features a structure that is 22% lighter than conventional models. It incorporates 44.1% locally produced components.

The electric train can reach speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour and has already undergone more than 10,000 kilometres of operational testing.

Yodchanan Wongsawat in handover ceremony of Thai-made train
Yodchanan Wongsawat | Photo via Thai Press

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Yodchanan Wongsawat attended the handover ceremony today. He said the Thai-made train has progressed from research into real-world application, in line with government policy to convert research into economic outcomes.

Yodchanan said the initiative is intended to strengthen Thailand’s industrial capacity. He noted that production costs are approximately 30% lower than imported trains, indicating the competitiveness of locally manufactured systems.

He added that planned investment in Thailand’s rail infrastructure over the next 20 years is expected to create demand for more than 2,000 passenger carriages.

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Thailand introduces locally produced electric train
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย

Developing a domestic rail industry, described as a “Rail Economy”, would reduce import dependence while supporting employment, industrial expansion, and advanced technology transfer.

SRT governor Anan Phoimdaeng said the agency welcomed the delivery of the train, citing its potential to lower national expenditure. He said the train will undergo further safety testing before being introduced on tourism routes covering distances of 200 to 500 kilometres.

Following the ceremony, executives and media representatives travelled on a special service using the new train from Bangkok Railway Station to Phra Chom Klao halt.

Thailand launches Thai-made train
Photo via Facebook/ ทีมพีอาร์การรถไฟแห่งประเทศไทย

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 4:16 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.