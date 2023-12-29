Thai transport minister considers tougher DUI penalties

The Thai Ministry of Transport, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, recently made public his contemplation to escalate the penalties for fatal accidents due to driving under the influence (DUI). The proposed amendment in the law, announced on December 27, would see the current imprisonment duration of three to ten years potentially increase to a substantial 12 to 15 years.

This initiative was purportedly in response to a request by Dr. Taejing Siripanich, a representative from the Don’t Drive Drunk Foundation. Dr. Taejing appealed to the Thai Ministry of Transport to draft bills that would reinforce the legal consequences for those responsible for fatal accidents as a result of drunk driving, reports the Pattaya News.

Dr. Taejing’s appeal came on the heels of an announcement by the Thai government to extend the operational hours of nightlife services to 4am. While he acknowledged the potential economic and financial benefits of this policy, he expressed concern about the likely increase in road accidents due to DUIs.

The specific amendments to the law proposed by Dr. Taejing include:

– The obligation to carry out an alcohol test every time an accident results in injuries or fatalities. Police officers who fail to conduct these tests should face disciplinary action.

– An increase in penalties for DUI individuals causing fatal accidents from the current three to ten years imprisonment, to a much more severe 12 to 15 years. This would also serve to circumvent lengthy waits for criminal prosecution.

– Entertainment service providers should be held accountable if they negligently allow intoxicated individuals to drive, resulting in injuries or fatalities.

The Thai Minister of Transport indicated that, once the draft bills are complete, the Royal Thai Police officials would consider their implementation. This potential enforcement of new measures could significantly alter the current landscape of DUI penalties in the future.

