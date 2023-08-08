Buckle up! New law makes taxis ensure passenger wear safety belt

Safety belts will now be required in taxis in Thailand, starting November. (via Wallpaper Flare)

Buckle up! An announcement requiring taxi drivers to warn their passengers to wear their safety belts has been issued and will become effective in November. The announcement was published in the Royal Gazette, yesterday, August 7.

The warning was declared by the National Police Office, which aims to establish a safety practice for taxi drivers in notifying and ensuring that passengers obey safety laws and wear their seat belts. The National Police Chief, Damrongsak Kittiprapas, signed the ruling.

The crucial gist of the announcement highlights the appropriateness of establishing a standard for both public motorists and vehicles for hire used to transport passengers. This involves alerting passengers or offering notifications in these vehicles to comply with safety belt laws and safe standing or sitting protocols for certain types of vehicles.

This new implementation focuses on taxis and public transportation over private vehicles. A law update last year meant that, from September 5, the driver and all passengers – including those in the back seat – are required by law to wear a safety belt, according to the Road Traffic Act (No.13) 2022. Previous laws only required the driver and front row passengers to strap in.

This practice aims to promote safety during driving and riding, under the power provided in Section 123/3 of the Land Transport Act B.E. 1979, as amended by the Land Traffic Act (No. 13), BE 2022. Consequently, the National Police Chief issued the relevant announcement calling for passengers in vehicles to comply with the Safety Belt Act BE 2023.

The declaration will come into effect 90 days after the publication date in the Royal Gazette – November 6. It stipulates that drivers of public vehicles under the Motor Vehicle Act or vehicles used for passenger transportation for hire under the Land Transport Act must give a warning or arrange for a warning to ensure that passengers in such vehicles comply as follows:

3.1. In any case of vehicles required to install safety belts on all seats as declared by the Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, a warning must be given or arranged for to ensure that all passengers in the vehicle must tie the safety belt on the seat at all times during the ride and comply as follows:

Must sit on the specified seats for that type of vehicle. Do not sit over the number of seats. Do not sit on additional equipment beyond the specified seats. Do not stand on any part of the vehicle unless the vehicle is provided with a place for standing passengers. Do not reach any part of the body outside the vehicle while riding.

3.2. In cases of vehicles required to install safety belts only on the front row seats as declared by the Director-General of the Department of Land Transport, a warning must be given or arranged for so that passengers sitting in the front row seats must tie the safety belt onto their seat at all times during the ride. Moreover, a warning must be given or arranged for a warning to ensure that all passengers comply.

The full announcement can be read here.