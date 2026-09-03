Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 1:54 PM
1 minute read
Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger
Photo via Thai AirAsia

Thai AirAsia has launched Silver Care, a free service for passengers aged 60 and above on all its domestic flights in Thailand, the airline announced on September 2.

The package includes priority check-in, priority baggage claim and a Seat Together service, which places a senior passenger next to a travelling companion, subject to standard seat availability. None of the three benefits carries an extra charge, and all apply across every domestic route the airline flies.

Eligible passengers must present a valid ID card at the check-in counter. The privileges extend to one travel companion, meaning a senior passenger and a companion can check in together.

At Don Mueang International Airport, Silver Care check-in takes place at a dedicated counter, 10J, in Domestic Terminal 2. Staff attach a special priority tag to checked luggage, which the airline said is intended to speed up baggage claim at the destination airport.

Thai AirAsia’s Head of Commercial, Tansita Akrarittipirom, said the airline is developing service standards across all passenger groups and is continually working to improve service quality to meet its guests’ needs.

At domestic airports other than Don Mueang, the airline has advised senior passengers to look for Silver Care signage or ask staff for assistance, and said it has trained staff to support the launch.

The airline said it timed the launch ahead of the year-end travel season, when it plans to scale up domestic flights to as many as 135 a day between October and December, more than 50% above the peak average of 88 flights a day recorded in the third quarter.

Related Articles
Latest Thailand News
Thai AirAsia&#8217;s Silver Care offers seniors free perks | Thaiger Transport News

Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

20 seconds ago
Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Ex-boyfriend held after Bangkok crash kills new couple

53 minutes ago
61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand&#8217;s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo | Thaiger Pattaya News

61st birthday celebration planned for Thailand’s oldest hippo, Mae Mali, at Khao Kheow Zoo

2 hours ago
DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge | Thaiger Phuket News

DDC says Phuket Covid cases remain mild despite surge

2 hours ago
Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire blazes in document storage room at Bangkok university

3 hours ago
Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September | Thaiger Thailand News

Charge against fugitive Red Bull heir expires next September

3 hours ago
Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare | Thaiger Thailand News

Motive emerges in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting scare

3 hours ago
Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12 | Thaiger Technology News

Apple delays iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders to September 12

4 hours ago
Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya welcomes US Navy carrier crew for five-day stay

4 hours ago
34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller | Thaiger Phuket Travel

34 things to do in Phuket for every type of traveller

6 hours ago
Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business | Thaiger Business News

Phitsanulok woman turns cockroaches into fishing bait business

20 hours ago
CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar | Thaiger Crime News

CCTV captures Dutch man attacking Thai woman at Koh Samui bar

20 hours ago
Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables | Thaiger Crime News

Property owner may face charges for shooting thief to protect valuables

21 hours ago
Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting

21 hours ago
Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt suspends driver, investigates ghostly decorated car

22 hours ago
Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

22 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port | Thaiger Thailand News

USS Abraham Lincoln off-limits to visitors at Laem Chabang Port

22 hours ago
AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September | Thaiger Events

AFL Grand Final Family Day returns to Bangkok in September

23 hours ago
Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai mother seeks daughter reportedly travelling China

23 hours ago
Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix | Thaiger Business News

Thai senator proposes 100% foreign ownership as nominee fix

24 hours ago
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

1 day ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6)

1 day ago
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger Transport News

Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

1 day ago
Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

1 day ago
Tourism NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 3, 2026, 1:54 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.