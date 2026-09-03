Thai AirAsia’s Silver Care offers seniors free perks

Thai AirAsia has launched Silver Care, a free service for passengers aged 60 and above on all its domestic flights in Thailand, the airline announced on September 2.

The package includes priority check-in, priority baggage claim and a Seat Together service, which places a senior passenger next to a travelling companion, subject to standard seat availability. None of the three benefits carries an extra charge, and all apply across every domestic route the airline flies.

Eligible passengers must present a valid ID card at the check-in counter. The privileges extend to one travel companion, meaning a senior passenger and a companion can check in together.

At Don Mueang International Airport, Silver Care check-in takes place at a dedicated counter, 10J, in Domestic Terminal 2. Staff attach a special priority tag to checked luggage, which the airline said is intended to speed up baggage claim at the destination airport.

Thai AirAsia’s Head of Commercial, Tansita Akrarittipirom, said the airline is developing service standards across all passenger groups and is continually working to improve service quality to meet its guests’ needs.

At domestic airports other than Don Mueang, the airline has advised senior passengers to look for Silver Care signage or ask staff for assistance, and said it has trained staff to support the launch.

The airline said it timed the launch ahead of the year-end travel season, when it plans to scale up domestic flights to as many as 135 a day between October and December, more than 50% above the peak average of 88 flights a day recorded in the third quarter.