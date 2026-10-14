SRT to spend 99 million baht raising platforms for Japanese trains

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
SRT to spend 99 million baht raising platforms for Japanese trains
Photo via DailyNews

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing a 99.8-million-baht upgrade of station platforms between Bangkok and Chachoengsao as it expands the use of refurbished Japanese KIHA trains on suburban routes.

SRT plans to begin the bidding process in November for temporary platform upgrades along the Bangkok to Chachoengsao Junction route.

The platforms currently stand about 50 centimetres high, while the KIHA 40 and KIHA 48 trains require a platform height of around 1.10 metres. Raising the platforms would reduce the height difference and make boarding easier and safer.

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DailyNews reported that the project has a budget of 99,788,000 baht.

Temporary raised sections would be built using prefabricated steel structures or concrete blocks, allowing the work to be completed without major changes to the existing station structures.

SRT plans to spend 99 million baht raising station platforms between Bangkok and Chachoengsao for refurbished Japanese KIHA trains.
Photo via DailyNews

The upgrades are part of SRT’s plan to expand services using KIHA 40 and KIHA 48 diesel trains donated by East Japan Railway Company, or JR East.

The trains have been undergoing refurbishment in Thailand, including work on their engines, electrical systems, air-conditioning and passenger interiors.

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SRT plans to use them on services between Bangkok and Nakhon Pathom, as well as Bangkok and Chachoengsao.

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The first KIHA service is already operating between Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal and Ayutthaya under the air-conditioned suburban service SRT Bangkok Connex, or BNEX.

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Promotional fares currently stand at 30 baht for trips from Krung Thep Aphiwat to Don Mueang, Rangsit and Khlong Phutsa, and 50 baht to Bang Pa-in, Ban Pho and Ayutthaya. The promotion runs until October 31.

SRT plans to spend 99 million baht raising station platforms between Bangkok and Chachoengsao for refurbished Japanese KIHA trains.
Photo via DailyNews

The Bangkok, or Hua Lamphong, to Chachoengsao Junction route forms part of the eastern railway line and stretches about 61 kilometres, with 22 stations and stops.

Platform improvement work along the route is expected to begin in 2027.

The work will follow a similar approach to upgrades already completed between Chiang Rak and Ayutthaya.

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A similar project between Thonburi and Nakhon Pathom has also been completed to support the planned Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom KIHA service, which is expected to begin operating within 2026.

SRT is still working through the rest of the donated KIHA fleet. Seven of the 20 trains received from Japan have been fully refurbished and tested.

Another two are expected to be completed by November, bringing the total ready for service to nine.

The refurbishment programme has moved more slowly than planned because of a shortage of technical workers.

SRT ultimately plans to use the KIHA trains to supplement existing suburban services between Bangkok and nearby provinces, adding capacity as passenger demand grows and giving commuters another option for travelling between outer areas and the city centre.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 14, 2026, 3:00 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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