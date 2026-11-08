Southern Thailand rail expansion gets 106.8 billion baht backing

Thailand is pressing ahead with major transport projects across the South, including a 106.8 billion baht double-track railway expansion and two new bridges in Songkhla and Krabi.

Deputy Transport Minister Sanphet Boonyamanee confirmed the plans yesterday, November 7, saying the government remains committed to improving southern Thailand’s roads, railways and transport links while addressing obstacles holding up development.

The investments, overseen by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, are intended to improve connectivity, reduce transport costs and support economic growth across the region.

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Sanphet acknowledged that large infrastructure projects can take years to complete. He said the ministry would continue addressing obstacles and speeding up projects that are ready to proceed.

One of the largest developments is the second phase of the southern double-track railway project, which will extend the network further into southern Thailand.

The first section, covering approximately 420 kilometres between Nakhon Pathom and Chumphon, has been operational since 2024.

The Cabinet approved three additional railway sections during a meeting in Songkhla on September 1, covering a combined 504 kilometres with a total investment of 106,798.32 million baht.

The Chumphon to Surat Thani section will cover approximately 168 kilometres at a cost of 36,892.32 million baht, with implementation planned between the 2026 and 2032 fiscal years.

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The Surat Thani to Hat Yai Junction section is the longest, stretching around 291 kilometres with an investment of 61,534.55 million baht. Its implementation period runs from fiscal 2026 to 2033.

The final section will connect Hat Yai Junction to Padang Besar, covering approximately 45 kilometres at a cost of 8,371.45 million baht, with work scheduled under the 2026 to 2031 fiscal framework.

The State Railway of Thailand is preparing the procurement process, with tenders and contract signings targeted for 2027. Construction will follow, with the entire second phase scheduled for completion by 2033.

The Transport Ministry will also address land constraints, review structural designs where necessary and incorporate measures to reduce flood risks along the southern railway network.

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Beyond the railway expansion, Sanphet said the ministry is pursuing 14 major infrastructure projects in southern Thailand, representing approximately 362,555 million baht in planned investment.

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These include the Andaman Ring Port development covering Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi, the Hat Yai ring road, Phuket expressway, Koh Samui expressway and public transport improvements in Songkhla, alongside the southern double-track railway network.

The projects are at different stages, ranging from feasibility studies and approval preparations to construction planning. Sanphet said each would move forward according to its readiness, while the ministry works to resolve outstanding obstacles.

Two projects expected to begin construction soon are a bridge across Songkhla Lake, connecting Songkhla and Phatthalung, and a bridge linking Koh Lanta in Krabi.

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The Songkhla Lake bridge has an estimated construction budget of 4.6 billion baht, while the Koh Lanta bridge is valued at approximately 1.78 billion baht.

Construction contracts for both bridges were signed on August 31, and the Department of Rural Roads plans to issue notices to begin work on November 14.

Both projects have an estimated construction period of three years, with completion expected in 2029.

The Songkhla Lake bridge is expected to shorten the journey between Songkhla and Phatthalung by approximately 80 kilometres, reducing travel time from nearly two hours to around 15 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Koh Lanta bridge is intended to reduce reliance on vehicle ferries, making travel and goods transport more convenient and safer. It is also expected to improve tourism connections, access to medical services and emergency response capabilities.

Sanphet said the two bridges demonstrate progress on projects that residents have awaited for years, although further work is needed to ensure construction stays on schedule.

The deputy minister acknowledged public expectations for faster improvements but stressed that major transport investments require substantial funding and careful planning to ensure safety and long-term value.