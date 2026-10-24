Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work

Extension announcement and route map in English

Traffic on Sam Sen Road between Soi Sam Sen 21 and the Sri Yan intersection will stay diverted around the clock until the end of the year, after the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand extended a closure rather than lifting it.

The extension runs from November 1 to December 31 and covers work on Sri Yan station, part of the Purple Line’s southern section between Tao Poon and Rat Burana.

On the side heading towards the Wachira intersection, the diversion leaves three lanes open on one stretch and two on the other. Residents can still get in and out of their homes as normal.

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The contractor is the CKST-PL joint venture, which is designing and building the running tunnels and underground stations under Contract 1, from Tao Poon to the National Library.

The authority warned of noise near the site, and asked drivers who do not need to pass to use another route. It did not suggest one.

Sam Sen Road, which runs past parliament and Vajira Hospital, has been disrupted by work of one kind or another for more than a year.

A section of it collapsed into a sinkhole in September 2025, and Samsen Police Station beside it was demolished the following month after the ground gave way. The road reopened on October 9 that year, and traffic jams returned when schools went back later in the month.

The Purple Line’s southern section has had problems elsewhere on the route. In July groundwater leaked into a tunnel under Prachathipok Road near Wongwian Yai, cracking nearby buildings and forcing residents out while engineers sealed it.

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That incident closed Prachathipok Road in both directions and put the line’s underground works under safety review.

The authority has not said whether the Sri Yan closure will be extended again beyond December 31, and the station has no opening date.

Drivers wanting detail on the diversion can call the project on 06 5928 0597. Updates are posted at mrta-purplelinesouth.com, on the project’s Facebook page and on Line at @mrtpurpleline.

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