Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work
Extension announcement and route map in English

Traffic on Sam Sen Road between Soi Sam Sen 21 and the Sri Yan intersection will stay diverted around the clock until the end of the year, after the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand extended a closure rather than lifting it.

The extension runs from November 1 to December 31 and covers work on Sri Yan station, part of the Purple Line’s southern section between Tao Poon and Rat Burana.

On the side heading towards the Wachira intersection, the diversion leaves three lanes open on one stretch and two on the other. Residents can still get in and out of their homes as normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor is the CKST-PL joint venture, which is designing and building the running tunnels and underground stations under Contract 1, from Tao Poon to the National Library.

The authority warned of noise near the site, and asked drivers who do not need to pass to use another route. It did not suggest one.

Sam Sen Road, which runs past parliament and Vajira Hospital, has been disrupted by work of one kind or another for more than a year.

A section of it collapsed into a sinkhole in September 2025, and Samsen Police Station beside it was demolished the following month after the ground gave way. The road reopened on October 9 that year, and traffic jams returned when schools went back later in the month.

Related Articles

The Purple Line’s southern section has had problems elsewhere on the route. In July groundwater leaked into a tunnel under Prachathipok Road near Wongwian Yai, cracking nearby buildings and forcing residents out while engineers sealed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

That incident closed Prachathipok Road in both directions and put the line’s underground works under safety review.

The authority has not said whether the Sri Yan closure will be extended again beyond December 31, and the station has no opening date.

Drivers wanting detail on the diversion can call the project on 06 5928 0597. Updates are posted at mrta-purplelinesouth.com, on the project’s Facebook page and on Line at @mrtpurpleline.

Sam Sen Road diversion extended to the end of the year for Purple Line work
Extension announcement and route map in English

In similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 24, 2026, 10:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules Phuket News

Phuket checks two unlicensed hotels after pushing to ease licence rules

1 hour ago
Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud Crime News

Chinese businesswoman held in Bangkok over 500 million baht customs fraud

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 24 October: heavy rain in 11 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

4 hours ago
Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis Phuket News

Phuket Blue Tree immigration office closes amid staff crisis

19 hours ago
Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn Bangkok News

Road raging rider at large for assaulting woman who sounded horn

19 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24

20 hours ago
Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beachfront demolition to proceed after human rights talks

21 hours ago
Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules Bangkok News

Khao San Road businesses ask PM to ease midnight closing rules

22 hours ago
Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid Pattaya News

Beer-lured theft suspect caught after court escape left owner afraid

23 hours ago
Government puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism Thailand News

Government puts proposed exit levy on hold to protect tourism

1 day ago
Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills Crime News

Police detain Kanchanaburi schoolgirl with 4,038 meth pills

1 day ago
State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator Business News

State railway seeks billions from CP-backed airport train operator

1 day ago
Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal Pattaya News

Pattaya motorcycle taxi riders may recoup costs after uniform reversal

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

1 day ago
Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network Bangkok News

Immigration raids 3 Bangkok houses over online gambling and scam network

2 days ago
Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok&#8217;s Sathorn pier Bangkok News

Eight injured as passenger boat hits pontoon at Bangkok’s Sathorn pier

2 days ago
British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute Thai Life

British influencer celebrates 12 years in Thailand with heartfelt tribute

2 days ago
Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours Business News

Flights into Thailand grow more slowly than those into its neighbours

2 days ago
Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling Thailand News

Koh Phangan villas face investigation over noisy rock drilling

2 days ago
Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks Politics News

Minister denies any link to the stickers with his face on waste trucks

2 days ago
Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors Thailand News

Thai Tourist Police pledge better support for Chinese visitors

2 days ago
Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31 Phuket News

Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

2 days ago
Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer Crime News

Surin police officer accused of hiring gunmen to kill fitness trainer

2 days ago
Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung Crime News

Gunman opens fire on well-known construction contractor in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Pattaya&#8217;s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days Pattaya News

Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articlePattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium