Red Line train earns high satisfaction scores, increases operating hours

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The Red Line suburban train service, has conducted its second annual satisfaction survey this year to gauge the needs of its passengers. The results were used to improve the quality of their service. The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), an expert in survey and research, designed and conducted the survey across all 13 stations.

Suthep Panpeng, the managing director of SRT Electrified Train (SRTET), also known as the Red Line, outlines the mostly-positive results of the survey. Out of a maximum score of five, passengers rated the Red Line service at 4.50 and safety at 4.47.

Respondents rated reliability in terms of punctuality, frequency, and quality of train operations at 4.28. Public relations and information provision scored a 4.44 out of five, while quality and convenience at stations and on trains scored 4.47. Those surveyed also scored ticket, fare and marketing promotions at 4.28.

The results showed that passengers have a high level of confidence in the various aspects of the Red Line suburban train service.

Currently, with the increasing number of Red Line users, the company has adjusted the service start time from 5.30am to 5am to accommodate the growing number of passengers and to support those travelling by various flights arriving at Don Mueang Airport in the early morning hours.

The frequency of the service has also been increased. For the Northern line (Thanya Rattanaya), between Bangkok Central Apiwat and Rangsit, during peak hours, from 7am to 9.30am and 5pm to 7.30pm, the frequency has been increased from every 12 minutes to every 10 minutes. During off-peak hours, the frequency has been increased from every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes, reports KhaoSod.

For the Western line (Nakhon Witi), between Bangkok Central Apiwat and Taling Chan, during peak hours, the frequency remains the same every 20 minutes, but during off-peak hours, it has been increased from every 30 minutes to every 20 minutes. This is to facilitate the increased number of users and reduce the waiting time for the train. Customer service is available 24 hours on 1690 or www.srtet.co.th.