Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: We Are Consumers

A passenger shared photos of an unusually decorated Bolt car yesterday, September 1, describing the ride as a “nightmare” and raising concerns about how the interior could affect passengers travelling at night.

The woman posted about the ride in the Facebook group พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค (We Are Consumers), saying she was in a hurry and decided to continue with the journey despite feeling uncomfortable with the car’s interior.

Photos taken from the back seat show the two front headrests covered with pale human-face designs featuring wide-open eyes, resembling ghostly characters from horror films. A wooden sign listing rules for passengers was also hung behind one of the seats.

She also questioned how women or children might feel if they were taking the same vehicle at night.

A Bolt ride left a passenger disturbed after she found ghostly faces on headrests inside the car and later complained to customer service.
Photo via Facebook: We Are Consumers

The passenger said she had already complained to Bolt customer service about the interior but felt the company did not take her concerns seriously.

“I complained to Bolt customer service, but it seems like they didn’t care,” she wrote.

The passenger also shared a photo of the car’s exterior, showing body panels missing around the rear of the vehicle.

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A Bolt ride left a passenger disturbed after she found ghostly faces on headrests inside the car and later complained to customer service.
Photo via Facebook: We Are Consumers

The post drew comments about both the decorations and the condition of the car. “I’m not afraid of ghosts, but I’m more afraid of the driver. This isn’t normal,” one person wrote.

Another questioned the exterior, writing, “Never mind the interior, but is the condition of the car actually acceptable?”

A third commenter wrote, “I’m someone who isn’t afraid of ghosts, but doing this is disturbing. Why do it? It’s not even funny.”

At the time of reporting, the passenger had not posted any further updates, while Bolt had yet to respond publicly to the complaint.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:05 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.