New year exodus triggers traffic on Phaholyothin and Mittraphap Roads

Photo courtesy of TravelScape (Freepik)

Traffic started to intensify on both Phaholyothin and Mittraphap Roads as city dwellers began their exodus from Bangkok to celebrate the New Year in their hometowns. By 10.30pm on yesterday vehicles were moving at speeds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour on Phaholyothin Road heading towards Nong Khae, Saraburi, although there were occasional slowdowns. As vehicles approached Saraburi city, the pace reduced near the Mittraphap bridge bottleneck, leading to periodic standstills.

At 9pm, officials from the Highway Police and Saraburi City Police had opened a special lane beneath the Mittraphap overpass to assist citizens travelling back home to the northeast. The Saraburi Sawang Ratthani Rescue Foundation provided support to facilitate the flow of traffic onto Mittraphap Road. However, there were slowdowns at Kilometre 19 on the Thanon Thap Khuang in Thap Khuang, Kaeng Khoi, due to the uphill climb to Kilometre 24 at Nen Sub Bon, Thap Khuang, Kaeng Khoi.

This was a result of the uphill drive and the junction between Muak Lek, Saraburi and Klang Dong, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, reports Khaosod.

The Saraburi Highway District, in collaboration with the Saraburi Highway Police, opened a special lane on Mittraphap Road from Kilometre 17 in Thap Khuang, Kaeng Khoi, to Kilometre 35 in Klang Dong, Pak Chong. Many citizens were seen taking breaks to use the restroom and avail services at petrol stations. The oil service stations extended their operating hours to accommodate travellers, making their journey home during the New Year festival more convenient.

In related news, Motorway No 81 now operational, offering free passage until next Wednesday.