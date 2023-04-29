New bus route connects major malls in Pattaya and Bangkok

Photo by The Pattaya News.

For all the shopaholics out there, travelling between three different shopping malls in Thailand is about to get easier.

In a joint effort by Central Pattana and Klook, a new bus route is being launched to operate between three major malls in Pattaya and Bangkok: Central World, Central Pattaya, and Central Village, with fares of only 190 baht. Yesterday, Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, Vice President of the Marketing Division of Central Pattana Plc (CPN), unveiled the new bus route designed to accommodate the jump in the number of foreign tourists in Thailand.

During the first quarter of this year, 6.4 million visitors contributed to over 250 billion baht in tourism revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). The top five countries with the highest numbers of arrivals to Thailand include Malaysia, Russia, China, South Korea, and India. TAT predicts that Chinese tourists will soon top the list, with at least five million arrivals expected.

Bangkok ranked as the most popular destination among foreign tourists, followed by Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, and Phuket. The new bus route aims to cater to tourists’ demands, offering a convenient and secure booking process, said Nattakit.

Tourists can easily purchase tickets online and reserve them for their travel day, provided they confirm their booking at least two hours before departure. Additionally, they can enjoy extra privileges at participating malls, such as a welcome package worth 3,000 baht if they become a member of The1 Tourist card. They can also receive a premium gift bag from Good Goods and two hours of free WiFi, The Pattaya News reported.

Customers can claim a complimentary herbal drink when making purchases worth 1,500 baht at participating malls, added Nattakit. The proposed bus route will connect Central World, Central Pattaya, and Central Village, with one round fare per person at 190 baht. For route and schedule information, which may be subject to change, tourists can visit the information desks at participating Central Malls.

This initiative aims to bolster Thailand’s tourism industry, offering travellers additional convenience and benefits while visiting the country’s popular destinations. As tourism continues to play a significant role in the nation’s economy, efforts like these become increasingly critical in attracting and retaining international visitors.