Toddler yanks steering wheel causing pickup to damage noodle shop

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

A road collision in Nakhon Ratchasima caused significant damage when a pickup truck, driven by a woman accompanied by her three year old daughter, crashed into a noodle shop. The incident, which was shared on TikTok by user @jindarat254327, also resulted in damage to three parked vehicles, including two cars owned by Kan, who was dining in the noodle shop at the time.

The accident took place at 5pm yesterday near Wat Tha Prachasan in Bua Yai district, close to Kan’s home. The pickup truck driver was en route to a construction supplies shop in Bua Yai Municipality with her toddler daughter, who was sitting in the back seat.

As they were approaching the noodle shop, the daughter reached over to the driver’s side and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the truck to swerve left. The startled mother accidentally stepped on the accelerator and tried to steer back to the right, resulting in the pickup truck losing control and crashing into the parked cars and the noodle shop, damaging them all.

An initial charge of reckless driving causing damage to others’ property was issued by the police. As for compensation, the pickup driver’s parents are expected to cover all damages due to her lack of insurance.

However, the extent of the damages to the vehicles is yet to be assessed. Kan, whose Toyota car was damaged, expressed frustration as she now lacks transportation for work. Additionally, the damaged vehicle was her first car, which she had been paying off for three years without any previous accidents. She now faces a waiting period of 45 days to see if the pickup driver’s family will compensate for the damages, reports KhaoSod.

Kan expressed her regret over the unfortunate road collision and her anger towards the pickup driver’s carelessness. She criticised her for not having a child seat – now required by law in some parts of Thailand – knowing the potential danger it could pose to her child, and for breaching the law.

She even said that if the child was known to be mischievous, she should not have been brought along, thereby avoiding the inconvenience of the damage done to others by the swerving pickup truck.