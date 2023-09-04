Traffic obstruction: Minivan group apologizes for accident in Buriram

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The president of the “Sailom Club” minivan group has acknowledged wrongdoing in an incident where a tour van obstructed traffic at a four-way intersection to allow a convoy of vans to pass through. The traffic obstruction incident, which led to an accident, has sparked criticism and questions over who gave the group the authority to impede traffic in such a manner.

The 47 year old president of the “Sailom Club” minivan group based in Buriram, Rak Yothi, apologised for the accident caused by the club’s obstruction of traffic, stating it was unintentional. The group, which operates chartered minivans under the name “Sailom Club”, has more than 700 members nationwide. Yesterday, the group organised a trip to a temple in the Samed district of Buriram, with over 70 vans from various provinces participating.

“We had written to the traffic police at Muang Buriram Police Station, asking for traffic facilitation at the red-light intersections.”

The group had requested traffic police assistance to avoid obstruction at the three-way intersection in front of the football field and at the four-way intersection in Phatrabbid. However, the police informed the group that they were unable to provide assistance due to a large-scale rehearsal for a graduation ceremony at the Buriram Rajabhat University, reported KhaoSod.

Yothi admitted that the group was wrong in obstructing the intersection but pleaded for understanding as they had no intention of doing so. They were merely trying to keep the convoy moving to facilitate the journey of the tourists visiting Buriram, thereby promoting tourism in the province. The traffic obstruction incident has also reignited the debate about the regulation of minivans, which are often cited as a nuisance on Thai roads.

Traffic obstructions due to violations are a significant concern in Thailand. Recently, a viral Facebook video exposed the reckless driving habits of motorists in Phetchabun, highlighting numerous instances of law-breaking by both motorcyclists and cyclists.

