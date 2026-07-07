M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 3:13 PM
187 1 minute read
M82 motorway nears opening, free trial starts in August | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Motorway Thailand

Motorists will soon be able to use the M82 motorway free of charge after the Department of Highways confirmed yesterday, July 6, that the new route is on track to open for public trial use in August.

The 25-kilometre motorway connects Bang Khun Thian, Ekkachai and Ban Phaeo. Drivers will be able to use the entire route for free for around two years before tolls are introduced when the motorway enters full operation in 2029.

Department of Highways Director-General Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn said construction of the M82 motorway is now more than 98% complete, with only around 2% of the project remaining before it is ready to open to the public.

M82 motorway nears opening as the Department of Highways confirms a free public trial from August before toll collection begins in 2029.
Photo via Motorway Thailand

The motorway will initially operate without tolls because its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) system has yet to be completed. The Department of Highways (DoH) is evaluating private-sector bids for the 1.037 billion baht O&M project under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The DoH expects to sign the contract with a private-sector company by the end of 2026. Installation of the O&M system is expected during 2027 and 2028, before the motorway enters full operation and starts collecting tolls in 2029.

M82 motorway nears opening as the Department of Highways confirms a free public trial from August before toll collection begins in 2029.
Photo via Motorway Thailand

The M82 motorway is a key transport route for western Thailand. It will connect seamlessly with the Expressway Authority of Thailand’s Rama III-Daokanong-Western Outer Ring Road Expressway, providing a continuous route expected to improve travel and ease congestion on Rama II Road.

M82 motorway nears opening as the Department of Highways confirms a free public trial from August before toll collection begins in 2029.
Photo via Motorway Thailand

In a separate development, the initial phase of the Motorway 8 (M8) project, designed to connect Nakhon Pathom to Ratchaburi, is set to start in 2027. This phase will extend 61 kilometres from Nakhon Pathom province to Pak Tho district in Ratchaburi province.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 3:13 PM
187 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.