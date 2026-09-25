Ferry operators put passenger safety before sailings

Ferry operators serving Koh Sichang in Chon Buri and Koh Chang in Trat temporarily suspended or reduced sailings today, September 25, because of thunderstorms, strong winds and rough seas.

In Chon Buri, the passenger ferry between Koh Loi Pier in Sri Racha and Koh Sichang was temporarily suspended in the morning as thunderstorms and gusting winds caused rough conditions along the coast.

At about 10.30am, the operator announced the suspension as a safety measure for passengers and crew. Sailing during a storm with high waves could put both passengers and crew at risk.

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Ferries operating on the route remained at anchor near the pier while waiting for the weather to improve. The sea was rough, with strong winds reported in the area.

Local fishermen also chose to remain in port rather than go out to sea because of the weather and swell.

At around 2.30pm, the official Facebook page of Koh Sichang Municipal Office announced that ferry services were expected to resume for the 4pm and 5pm departures.

Passengers were advised to monitor weather updates and check the municipal office’s Facebook page for further information about ferry operations.

In Trat, the ferry operator at Ao Thammachat Pier serving Koh Chang also announced changes to its service on September 25.

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According to its official Facebook page, the operator suspended sailings at certain times rather than stopping the service completely. Rough seas were given as the reason, with the decision described as a safety measure.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast widespread thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy rain in Chon Buri and Trat on September 25.

Winds were forecast to reach 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, while waves in the upper Gulf were expected to reach two to three metres and rise above three metres during thunderstorms.

The TMD advised small boats in the upper Gulf to remain ashore through September 27.

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