Thailand needs 26,000 more EV chargers as holiday queues build, says operator

Thailand needs about 26,000 more public EV chargers to keep up with soaring electric car numbers, charging operator SHARGE estimated last week, naming motorway rest stops and holiday routes as the worst bottlenecks.

The company put the national ratio at about 30 cars per public charger, against a global average of about 11.

Peerapat Sirichantaropas, chief executive of Sharge Management Co Ltd, said Thailand had more than 5,000 public charging stations with about 15,000 chargers between them, for a cumulative fleet of more than 456,000 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) registered by the end of September.

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DC fast chargers were the weakest link, at about 47 cars for each one, and in many areas there were not enough of them for everyday use.

The company estimates that the country needs 2.7 times as many public chargers as it has now, about 41,000 in total, to keep pace with growth. Its figures show 169,638 BEV registrations in the first nine months of 2026, up 93% on the same period last year, after 122,384 for the whole of 2025, a rise of 72.12% on 2024.

Drawing on station counts and charging data from its RÊVERSHARGER app, SHARGE named rest stops on the M7, M9 and M6 motorways, where chargers often fill up at peak times, and the Chon Buri to Pattaya route, where almost every charger is taken on holidays.

It also listed the Saraburi to Nakhon Ratchasima stretch towards Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, which it said needs many large fast-charging stations, and the Prachuap Khiri Khan to Chumphon section of the southern route, which still lacks big stations.

Transit districts between provinces, such as Kamphaeng Phet and Chumphon, also need chargers as stopping points before long drives, the company said, adding that queues at all of these locations build mainly during festivals and long holidays.

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