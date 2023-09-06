Delta flight forced to turn back due to biohazard diarrhoea incident

Delta had to turn around a flight due to a biohazard issue of extreme diarrhoea. (via Independent)

A Delta flight originating from Atlanta and bound for Barcelona faced an unexpected turn of events as it was forced to return to its departure airport due to what the pilot described as a “biohazard issue” caused by a passenger who suffered from diarrhoea on board. The incident unfolded on Friday evening, approximately two hours into the flight.

In an audio clip shared on Twitter, the pilot can be heard communicating with air traffic control, explaining the dire situation.

“We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

The decision to make a U-turn was made swiftly by the crew, considering the severity of the situation. The plane, designated as Flight 194, promptly reversed its course, heading back to Atlanta.

Upon its return to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta at 10.40pm the aircraft faced an immediate need for a thorough cleaning due to the biohazard conditions on board. Crew members worked diligently, even replacing the affected carpet, to ensure the aircraft was diarrhoea-free and safe for flight again.

The delay, caused by the unexpected incident, led to inconvenience for passengers who were eager to reach their final destination in Barcelona. Despite the challenges, the airline received praise for its handling of the situation. A passenger who was on the flight commended the crew’s hard work.

“Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along with the attendants and the pilots.”

Another passenger shared their experience, recounting the intensity of the diarrhoea on the flight.

“It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible. The vanilla-scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2:30 am.”

The identity of the passenger who experienced the medical issue and the subsequent return to the flight remains unknown. Delta Air Lines issued a statement acknowledging the incident.

“Our teams worked as quickly and safely as possible to thoroughly clean the aeroplane and get our customers to their final destination. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans.”

This unusual diarrhoea incident comes on the heels of another challenging event for Delta, as just last week, 11 passengers and crew members were hospitalized due to severe turbulence on a Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta.

Follow us on :













It’s hard to believe that a flight could be more repulsive than a recent Air Canada flight from Las Vegas to Montreal where two passengers were told they would have to sit in seats that had been vomited in and not properly cleaned. The flyers refused and were eventually escorted off the flight.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.