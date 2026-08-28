Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

A Thai ride-hailing driver reported being disturbed by a Chinese passenger who argued with his Thai girlfriend, struck the driver’s seat, and threw banknotes at him during a journey in Chon Buri yesterday, August 27.

The driver, 27 year old Jakree, shared with KhaoSod that he was transporting the Thai-Chinese couple from an entertainment venue in Bo Win subdistrict, Sriracha district, to a dormitory in Takhian Tia subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. His car was fitted with a camera, which recorded the incident.

During the journey, the couple reportedly argued over jealousy. Jakree said the loud behaviour affected his concentration while driving, leading him to stop mid-journey and ask them to clear the issue outside his vehicle.

Jakree insisted that he resumed the journey after both of them calmed down. Unfortunately, the Chinese man vented his anger at Jakree, hitting the driver’s seat and throwing two backnotes at his face.

He stressed that he had been driving normally and had no personal dispute with either the Chinese man or the Thai woman.

Jakree said he tried to remain calm and continued driving the couple to their destination safely. He said it was the first time he had experienced such inappropriate behaviour from passengers.

Another Thai taxi driver faced inappropriate and violent behaviour from foreigners in June. The incident took place in Pattaya when the taxi driver asked two foreigners to move their motorcycles from the prohibited area. The foreigners reportedly refused and launched an assault on the taxi driver until he collapsed to the ground.

In the same month, a female app-based taxi driver sustained injuries in an attack by a passenger. The injured driver revealed that the passenger stabbed her in the chest and stole her wallet. The attacker was later arrested, but details about the legal punishment were not made public.