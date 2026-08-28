Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 2:12 PM
1 minute read
Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai ride-hailing driver reported being disturbed by a Chinese passenger who argued with his Thai girlfriend, struck the driver’s seat, and threw banknotes at him during a journey in Chon Buri yesterday, August 27.

The driver, 27 year old Jakree, shared with KhaoSod that he was transporting the Thai-Chinese couple from an entertainment venue in Bo Win subdistrict, Sriracha district, to a dormitory in Takhian Tia subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. His car was fitted with a camera, which recorded the incident.

During the journey, the couple reportedly argued over jealousy. Jakree said the loud behaviour affected his concentration while driving, leading him to stop mid-journey and ask them to clear the issue outside his vehicle.

Chinese argues with Thai girlfriend on taxi
Photo via Channel 8

Jakree insisted that he resumed the journey after both of them calmed down. Unfortunately, the Chinese man vented his anger at Jakree, hitting the driver’s seat and throwing two backnotes at his face.

He stressed that he had been driving normally and had no personal dispute with either the Chinese man or the Thai woman.

Jakree said he tried to remain calm and continued driving the couple to their destination safely. He said it was the first time he had experienced such inappropriate behaviour from passengers.

Chinese passenger throws cash at Thai driver
Photo via Channel 7

Another Thai taxi driver faced inappropriate and violent behaviour from foreigners in June. The incident took place in Pattaya when the taxi driver asked two foreigners to move their motorcycles from the prohibited area. The foreigners reportedly refused and launched an assault on the taxi driver until he collapsed to the ground.

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In the same month, a female app-based taxi driver sustained injuries in an attack by a passenger. The injured driver revealed that the passenger stabbed her in the chest and stole her wallet. The attacker was later arrested, but details about the legal punishment were not made public.

Thai driver complains inappropriate behaviour of Chinese passenger
Photo via KhaoSod

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 2:12 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.