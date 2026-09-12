Cabinet approves 106 billion baht for southern double-track railway

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

The Cabinet has approved 106,798.32 million baht for three southern double-track railway projects running from Chumphon to the Malaysian border at Padang Besar. Ministers approved the plan at a mobile meeting in Songkhla on September 1, chaired by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Chumphon to Surat Thani line takes 36,892.32 million baht over seven years from fiscal year 2026. The Surat Thani to Hat Yai Junction section takes 61,534.55 million baht over eight years. The Hat Yai Junction to Padang Besar line takes 8,371.45 million baht over six years.

The Chumphon line is up from 30,422.53 million baht first proposed in 2025, and the Padang Besar line from 7,772.90 million. The government put the rises down to design changes, including level crossings and flood prevention, and to higher material, diesel, land and compensation costs. The supervision fee also rose from 2.25% to 2.75% of construction cost.

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The Cabinet held back the Hat Yai to Songkhla section, about 29.22 kilometres estimated at 15,922.42 million baht, until encroachers leave the land. The State Railway of Thailand expects to sign contracts in 2027 and finish the work in 2033.

The government will bear the full cost, according to the Government Public Relations Department. The Bureau of the Budget will allocate funds each year, and the Finance Ministry will arrange guaranteed domestic loans.

The Cabinet also approved three more routes in principle, in the north and northeast. They are Pak Nam Pho to Den Chai, Den Chai to Chiang Mai, and Thanon Chira Junction to Ubon Ratchathani. It told the State Railway of Thailand to review their feasibility and prepare business plans.

Ministers also ordered a faster study of a rail link from Hat Yai Junction to Sungai Kolok. Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the second phase covers six routes, paid for from the regular budget rather than through a public-private partnership.

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On a single track, trains must wait at stations for oncoming services to pass. A double track lets them pass without stopping, Bangkokbiznews reported.

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