Buriram police seize counterfeit number plate bought on Facebook for 2500 baht

A 32 year old man has been apprehended by Buriram Highway Police after he was found driving a modified racing pick-up truck with a suspiciously attractive red number plate, bearing the number 9999. He confessed he had purchased the counterfeit plates and registration book on Facebook for 2,500 baht.

He attached it to his vehicle in hopes of increasing wealth and prosperity, according to his beliefs. Highway police have warned against using counterfeit plates, stating they are serious offences.

Buriram Highway Police yesterday flagged down the white Nissan pick-up truck with the red plate, ม-9999, Bangkok, suspiciously decorated in racing style. The vehicle was travelling on Highway 24, KM.154-155 inbound to Prakhon Chai district, Prakhon Chai subdistrict, Buriram province.

Upon inspection, the red number plate showed no watermark lines, no 9-digit running number stamped at the bottom left of the plate, and no Department of Land Transport logo (Phra Matulathep driving a solar chariot) indicating that it was counterfeit.

Anurak, the driver, said he was a private entrepreneur on his way to meet his girlfriend. He admitted he was unaware of the full consequences when he saw the counterfeit red plate being sold on Facebook with a registration book for 2,500 baht, where he could choose his number. He desired the number 9999 because he believed it was a lucky number and symbolised increasing wealth and prosperity, reported Sanook.

During the arrest, Anurak handed his phone to the arresting officers to speak to the person on the other end of the line, suspected to be a senior figure pleading for his release. However, the officers did not comply and said they had to thoroughly investigate the origin before seizing the counterfeit plates and sending Anurak to the Prakhon Chai police station. The initial charges were forging and using fake government documents.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Nattiruj Watanachatrat, Highway Patrol 2, Command 6, Central Region, said that they had received regular complaints from locals about noisy, smoke-belching, racing-style pick-up trucks disrupting daily life. Police Lieutenant Colonel Charoonkiat Pankaew, Superintendent of the Highway Police, then ordered an investigation, especially focusing on counterfeit number plates, leading to the arrest.

He warned all motorists not to fall for groups claiming they can attach red plates to make vehicles seem perpetually new, and then fraudulently sell counterfeit plates. The Department of Transport does not sell plates online, and anyone caught could face criminal charges, necessitating legal proceedings, with no option for fines or settlements.

