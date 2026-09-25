Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok plans 2,320 electric buses under 8.4 billion baht overhaul
Photo via Facebook: BMTA

Bangkok’s public bus operator plans to introduce 1,520 electric buses by May 2027, with another 800 vehicles proposed as part of an 8.4 billion baht overhaul intended to replace ageing buses and cut operating costs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced on September 24 that the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) expects to receive 500 electric buses by the end of March 2027, another 500 by the end of April and the remaining 520 by the end of May.

The government will then push to acquire another 800 buses, with the aim of making BMTA’s services entirely electric in 2027.

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Replacing diesel and gas-powered buses is expected to reduce pollution, maintenance expenses and energy costs. Phiphat said some of the new vehicles would be leased, reducing BMTA’s responsibility for repairs, while electricity prices are generally less volatile than oil and gas prices.

Bangkok is preparing to roll out 2,320 electric buses under an 8.4 billion baht plan, with the first 1,520 due by May 2027.
Photo via Facebook: BMTA

The government is also discussing fare assistance with the Finance Ministry, particularly for low-income passengers who may be affected as older non-air-conditioned buses are phased out.

BMTA is collecting passenger usage data to identify different commuter groups and develop more targeted assistance.

Phiphat stressed that public transport should provide affordable services rather than seek profits from passengers, particularly those on low incomes. He added that reducing BMTA’s operating expenses would also lower the amount of financial support required from the government.

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Bangkok is preparing to roll out 2,320 electric buses under an 8.4 billion baht plan, with the first 1,520 due by May 2027.
Photo via Facebook: BMTA

BMTA director Kittikan Jomduang Jaruworaphonkun said the agency was preparing an 8.4 billion baht tender for 2,320 new buses, expected to open between October 2026 and January 2027, early in the 2027 fiscal year.

The vehicles will gradually replace older cream-and-red, cream-and-blue and orange Daewoo buses, which have high maintenance costs.

However, BMTA will retain older vehicles that remain in good condition, including 323 orange natural gas buses and 486 Hino buses. The agency estimates that it needs approximately 3,000 buses to meet demand across its network.

Once the new fleet is fully operational, BMTA expects its annual contracted maintenance expenses to fall from approximately 1.8 billion to 2 billion baht to around 1.5 billion baht. Annual fuel costs, currently approaching 2 billion baht, are projected to drop by approximately 60% to 800 million baht.

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Bangkok is preparing to roll out 2,320 electric buses under an 8.4 billion baht plan, with the first 1,520 due by May 2027.
Photo via Facebook: BMTA

The agency estimates that the overhaul could reduce its overall annual costs by almost 4 billion baht. BMTA currently records average annual losses of approximately 7 billion to 8 billion baht.

The changes will extend beyond the bus fleet. BMTA plans to retrain fare collectors to become drivers, helping employees adapt to the new operating model while reducing personnel costs over the longer term.

The agency is also restructuring its accumulated debt of approximately 150 billion baht and has issued sustainability-related bonds to reduce interest expenses. Its wider financial restructuring aims to bring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to zero by 2030.

To promote transparency, BMTA plans to invite representatives of an anti-corruption organisation to observe the upcoming bus tender. The agency aims to assemble and progressively deliver the new buses by late 2027.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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