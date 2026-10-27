Bangkok weighs 15 baht flat fare for new electric buses

Bangkok commuters could pay a flat 15 baht fare on new electric buses, rather than the planned distance-based rates of 15, 20 and 25 baht, under a proposal being considered by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA).

The proposal follows an earlier announcement that Bangkok would introduce 2,320 electric buses, with the first 1,520 expected by May 2027. The new buses will replace ageing vehicles, including those offering 8 baht fares, with distance-based fares of 15 to 25 baht.

BMTA director Kittikan Chomduang Jaruworapolkul told DailyNews that the agency was open to public complaints and suggestions, acknowledging that the switch would increase travel costs for some passengers.

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He said a 15 baht flat fare was worth considering but would require government approval, with any measures to ease the impact depending on Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn and Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat.

One option would be for the government to subsidise the difference between the proposed flat fare and the existing air-conditioned fare structure.

The BMTA is also considering how bus fares could be linked to the government’s 17 to 45 baht rail fare scheme, while State Welfare Card assistance remains another option for eligible passengers.

Kittikan said operating savings from the switch to electric buses could help ease costs, although the agency continues to face substantial financial obligations.

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For the first phase of the electric bus programme, involving 1,520 vehicles, the BMTA estimates revenue of 52.654 billion baht and expenses of 32.799 billion baht over seven years.

The projected net profit is approximately 19.856 billion baht, with costs including vehicle leases, charging equipment and some parking and charging facilities.

However, the proposed 15 baht flat fare has not been approved, and its introduction would depend on whether the government agrees to subsidise passenger fares.

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