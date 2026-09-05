App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 4:18 PM
1 minute read
App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30 | Thaiger
Photo via Magnific

Thailand is giving app-based taxi drivers until September 30 to obtain public driving licences, with the Department of Land Transport (DLT) opening additional channels to help drivers complete the process.

Deputy government spokesperson Ploytalay Laksamisaengchan announced the deadline today, September 5, saying all drivers providing passenger services through apps must meet the required standards and hold a valid public driving licence.

The government said the requirement is intended to improve safety and service standards for passengers using app-based transport.

Thailand gives app-based drivers until September 30 to obtain a public driving licence, including tests and a criminal background check.
Photo via Thaigov

Drivers who do not yet have a public driving licence can receive assistance from the DLT in completing the application process before the September 30 deadline.

Applicants can complete the required training online through the DLT’s e-learning website at dlt-elearning.com. After completing the course, they should save the QR code showing their training result as proof.

They can then walk into a transport office with the required documents to apply for a public driving licence.

Applicants must undergo a physical fitness test and theory examination, as well as a criminal background check.

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Once the background check has been cleared, applicants can pay the required fee, have their photograph taken and receive their public driving licence.

Ploytalay said the DLT and Transport Ministry would continue monitoring app-based passenger services to ensure compliance with the law.

Officials will also follow up on incidents and violations, handle complaints and coordinate information with app operators to allow cases to be checked and dealt with quickly.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 5, 2026, 4:18 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.