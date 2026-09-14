Airport Rail Link gets four-month extension without subsidy

The Airport Rail Link will continue operating under CP-linked Asia Era One for another four months until January 31, 2027, before a State Railway of Thailand (SRT) subsidiary takes over the service, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed today, September 14.

Phiphat, who is also the deputy prime minister, stressed that the arrangement is not a one-year extension and said Asia Era One will not receive a previously discussed operating payment of 60 million baht per month during the four-month transition.

Instead, the company will keep the fare revenue it earns and bear the financial risk if the service operates at a loss.

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After January 31, SRT Electrified Train Company, the railway authority’s subsidiary, is expected to take over operations immediately. Phiphat said there would be no further extension for the private operator.

Before the handover, the SRT will inspect the trains, tracks and other assets to ensure they are in suitable condition before its subsidiary assumes responsibility for the line.

The latest announcement ends uncertainty surrounding the future of the Airport Rail Link after Asia Era One sought to end its involvement in the wider high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

On September 11, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met Phiphat, SRT board Chairman Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaiboon and SRT Governor Anan Phonimdaeng over the approaching September 30 deadline. Anutin instructed the railway authority to ensure services continued without interruption.

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At the time, SRT officials said Asia Era One had agreed in principle to continue running trains until January 31 while preparations were made for the handover.

The 60 million baht monthly figure had also generated confusion as earlier discussions included the possibility of paying that amount for continued operation, but Anan said on September 11 that the figure related to a separate potential one-year operating arrangement rather than the immediate four-month transition.

Phiphat has now said explicitly that the four-month arrangement will not involve a 60 million baht monthly operating fee, with Asia Era One instead relying on passenger revenue during the period.

The development follows weeks of negotiations after Asia Era One sought to terminate the contract for the long-delayed three-airport high-speed rail project.

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The SRT had rejected conditions previously reported as part of the company’s proposal for continuing the airport train service, including a requested payment and restrictions on possible legal action.

The future of the three-airport rail project itself remains unresolved. Phiphat said the issue would return to the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee, chaired by Anutin.

Discussions with the Office of the Attorney General raised the question of whether the matter should first be submitted to Cabinet, while Phiphat said he expected the prime minister would also consult the Council of State before a final direction is taken.

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