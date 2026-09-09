Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 2:10 PM
2 minutes read
Passengers frustrated as Airport Rail Link runs just five of nine trains | Thaiger
Photo via Airport Rail Link

Airport Rail Link passengers are facing longer waits after wheel wear sidelined four of the line’s nine trains, with the full fleet not expected to return until September 14.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said yesterday, September 8, that daily inspections found wheel wear on several trains, prompting further checks and repairs.

Five trains are currently in service. State Railway of Thailand Governor Anan Phonimdang said a sixth train was expected to return today, September 9, with the full nine-train fleet due back in operation by September 14 at the latest.

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The reduced fleet has drawn criticism over the lack of a clear explanation for the disruption.

Airport Rail Link delays continue as wheel repairs sideline four trains, and the full fleet expected to be back by September 14.
Photo via Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn

At the same time, the SRT is preparing for a change in the line’s operation. The current operating arrangement with Asia Era One, part of the CP Group and concessionaire for the high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports, expires on September 30.

The SRT had asked the company to continue operating Airport Rail Link for another two to four months while its subsidiary prepares to take over.

Later on September 8, Phiphat said Asia Era One had formally responded and was prepared to continue operating the line for another four months. He also said the company was willing to remain until the end of the year.

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However, the company submitted several conditions that still need to be negotiated. Phiphat said discussions with the SRT chairman and governor would determine which conditions could be accepted.

Airport Rail Link delays continue as wheel repairs sideline four trains, and the full fleet expected to be back by September 14.
Photo via Asia Era One

He stressed that services would continue from October 1 regardless of the outcome of those talks and said the SRT must be prepared to operate the line itself if an agreement cannot be reached.

The SRT subsidiary previously operated the Airport Rail Link before the private operator took over, and Phiphat said some former staff now working for the private company could be brought back. Additional employees would also be recruited where needed.

Anan said about 300 staff would be required for the SRT subsidiary to take over operations. The proposed four-month extension would give the company time to prepare personnel and inspect equipment before assuming control.

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The proposed extension and transition plan is also due to go before the SRT board tomorrow, September 10.

Phiphat said Airport Rail Link is a public service and cannot simply stop operating. The line currently records losses of about 30 million baht a month, or around 360 million baht a year, which the SRT would have to absorb if necessary.

The railway agency is also considering ways to generate more revenue, including leasing unused commercial space inside Airport Rail Link stations to private businesses to help reduce those losses.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 9, 2026, 2:10 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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