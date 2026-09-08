Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:31 PM
2 minutes read
Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear | Thaiger
ARL's Siemens Desiro UK Class 260 | Photo via WhitePhotography/Wikimedia Commons

Airport Rail Link delays have continued for a second consecutive day today, September 8, with trains between central Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport running every 15 minutes as replacement buses and additional rail services are deployed to help passengers.

The reduced service comes amid growing frustration over repeated disruptions on the line and uncertainty over who will operate it after the end of this month, as CP Group-linked Asia Era One seeks to withdraw from its wider rail agreement with the government.

Trains are operating every 15 minutes from 5.30am until midnight today, compared with the usual frequency of about nine minutes. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has provided free replacement buses, while the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has deployed additional diesel trains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free buses are operating on selected sections between Hua Mak, Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi Airport during the morning and evening periods. Passengers have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Reduced service draws commuter criticism

The Airport Rail Link announced a similar 15-minute timetable yesterday, September 7, saying system improvement and maintenance work was required to improve efficiency and safety.

However, Daily News reported criticism from passengers over the limited explanation and short notice given before the service change.

The outlet also cited an unnamed source as saying the condition of the rolling stock meant only four of the line’s nine trains were available for operation, with another kept in reserve. The operator has not publicly confirmed that account.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Some passengers questioned online whether the problems were connected to the approaching end of Asia Era One’s operating arrangement, although there is no evidence that the current delays were caused by the company’s contractual dispute with the government.

The latest disruption follows other major problems on the Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi line in recent weeks.

On July 22, a train returning to the maintenance depot derailed at a track switch, leaving only one train initially available and causing waits of up to about an hour.

A week later, a power supply failure between Lat Krabang and Ban Thap Chang disrupted services for more than 16 hours. Trains were forced to share a single track for part of the period, adding around 30 minutes to some journeys.

ADVERTISEMENT

The repeated faults, longer waits and short-notice timetable changes have drawn increasingly negative feedback from commuters, particularly those relying on the service to reach Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Operator future remains unresolved

The reliability problems are unfolding as Asia Era One, whose major shareholder is CP Group, seeks to end its involvement in the stalled high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

The company has indicated that it also intends to stop operating the existing Airport Rail Link after September 30.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said a private contractor cannot simply walk away from a government agreement and that any termination must follow the contract and relevant laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRT has been negotiating with Asia Era One over a temporary extension to keep the Airport Rail Link running while a transition is arranged. A four-month extension has recently been discussed, but no final agreement has been announced.

SRT is also preparing for the possibility that its subsidiary, which operates Bangkok’s Red Line, could take over the Airport Rail Link.

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear | Thaiger Transport News

Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

30 seconds ago
Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre for teen death | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai mothers blame Lampang rehabilitation centre for teen death

29 minutes ago
Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand details offences behind French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation

54 minutes ago
Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026 | Thaiger Business News

Thailand foreign tourist arrivals pass 21 million in 2026

56 minutes ago
Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct | Thaiger Politics News

Foreign minister warns Israeli ambassador over Israeli misconduct

2 hours ago
Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact | Thaiger News

Thai woman found dead in Samut Prakan rented room after meeting dating-app contact

2 hours ago
Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession | Thaiger Thailand News

Free public registration to watch the Royal Barge Procession

3 hours ago
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

4 hours ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

4 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

5 hours ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

5 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

5 hours ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

5 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

5 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

5 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

6 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

6 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

21 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

21 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

22 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

23 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

24 hours ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

1 day ago
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

1 day ago
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

1 day ago
Business NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 8, 2026, 3:31 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.