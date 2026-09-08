Airport Rail Link delays continue as operator future unclear

Airport Rail Link delays have continued for a second consecutive day today, September 8, with trains between central Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi Airport running every 15 minutes as replacement buses and additional rail services are deployed to help passengers.

The reduced service comes amid growing frustration over repeated disruptions on the line and uncertainty over who will operate it after the end of this month, as CP Group-linked Asia Era One seeks to withdraw from its wider rail agreement with the government.

Trains are operating every 15 minutes from 5.30am until midnight today, compared with the usual frequency of about nine minutes. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority has provided free replacement buses, while the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has deployed additional diesel trains.

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Free buses are operating on selected sections between Hua Mak, Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi Airport during the morning and evening periods. Passengers have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Reduced service draws commuter criticism

The Airport Rail Link announced a similar 15-minute timetable yesterday, September 7, saying system improvement and maintenance work was required to improve efficiency and safety.

However, Daily News reported criticism from passengers over the limited explanation and short notice given before the service change.

The outlet also cited an unnamed source as saying the condition of the rolling stock meant only four of the line’s nine trains were available for operation, with another kept in reserve. The operator has not publicly confirmed that account.

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Some passengers questioned online whether the problems were connected to the approaching end of Asia Era One’s operating arrangement, although there is no evidence that the current delays were caused by the company’s contractual dispute with the government.

The latest disruption follows other major problems on the Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi line in recent weeks.

On July 22, a train returning to the maintenance depot derailed at a track switch, leaving only one train initially available and causing waits of up to about an hour.

A week later, a power supply failure between Lat Krabang and Ban Thap Chang disrupted services for more than 16 hours. Trains were forced to share a single track for part of the period, adding around 30 minutes to some journeys.

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The repeated faults, longer waits and short-notice timetable changes have drawn increasingly negative feedback from commuters, particularly those relying on the service to reach Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Operator future remains unresolved

The reliability problems are unfolding as Asia Era One, whose major shareholder is CP Group, seeks to end its involvement in the stalled high-speed rail project linking Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

The company has indicated that it also intends to stop operating the existing Airport Rail Link after September 30.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said a private contractor cannot simply walk away from a government agreement and that any termination must follow the contract and relevant laws.

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SRT has been negotiating with Asia Era One over a temporary extension to keep the Airport Rail Link running while a transition is arranged. A four-month extension has recently been discussed, but no final agreement has been announced.

SRT is also preparing for the possibility that its subsidiary, which operates Bangkok’s Red Line, could take over the Airport Rail Link.

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