Tourism
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
As the government has gradually eased Covid-19 restrictions, the tourism sector has high hopes for a good recovery. The resort island province of Phuket is eager to reopen to foreign tourists to help stimulate the local economy, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. The “Phuket Model” has been proposed to reopen the province in October in a “new normal” manner. But the government’s efforts are creating doubt about the health system’s readiness to curb a potential second wave of the virus.
It’s expected that foreign tourists will be allowed to visit Thailand from October 1 onward, and about 100,000 of them will likely come. If given the green light by the government, the Phuket Model will be trialled in 6 regions across the country.
Tourism and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says Phuket will be a pilot area where foreign tourists are allowed to travel. Under the plan, foreign tourists will be allowed to stay in a designated area of a 1 kilometre radius on the island for 14 days before they can travel to other areas in the province, provided they test negative for the virus. If they want to visit other provinces, they’ll have to stay in quarantine there for another week.
The president of the Phuket Tourist Association says the province’s private sector has proposed its own “4Ts”, instead of the Phuket Model, to welcome back foreign tourists, but that reopening Phuket doesn’t mean allowing general foreign tourists in.
The “4Ts” are Target (setting clear targets for tourist numbers), Testing (screening and testing for the virus at the airport), Tracing (using an application to keep track of every tourist in real time) and Treatment (sufficient health workers and medicine to treat Covid-19 patients).
“We will allow only foreigners who used to stay in Phuket and now want to come back and those keen on staying for a long time. We intend to accept only a small group, not everyone.”
He voiced disagreement with the government’s model, saying Phuket must protect and serve local people first. At the peak of the outbreak, Phuket had the highest rate of infection of all of Thailand’s 76 provinces.
“The private sector wants to accept only a small number of foreign tourists who must be screened and tested until it is certain that they are completely free from the virus.”
The mayor of Phuket’s Patong municipality, the red light district and the island’s hardest hit area, said:
“We must admit that we need to allow foreign tourists in but most of the people here are not very confident in the government’s measures. We are not sure if they will be strictly implemented but we must be open. People are having a tough time. Businesses have shut doors. We do not want a lot of money, we just want to get by and be healthy.”
The president of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce agreed, saying Phuket is ready to welcome back tourists but its idea of reopening is different to that of the tourism and sports minister.
“We want foreigners to travel to Thailand to help generate income, but we disagree with the idea of allowing them to travel in Phuket or Thailand for just 5-7 days.”
He suggested the first group of foreigners allowed in during October should be those who plan to stay on the island for a long time, including foreign students, medical tourists and those with families or businesses in the country.
Phiphat revealed more information about the planned reopening of foreign tourism yesterday. The cabinet on Tuesday approved a new tourism agency, “Thailand Longstay”, which will market and organise all trips for tourists entering Thailand from approved countries which will be subject to demanding criteria. The new entity is to be 30% owned by the Tourism Authority of Thailand. He said the first group of approximately 200 tourists from Australia and New Zealand will arrive in mid-September. Visitors will be required to have a Covid 19 test, a medical certificate and US$100,000 in health insurance, specifically covering Covid-19 treatment.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai EnquirerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Have a read then vote at the bottom of the article. “We are just back from last week’s trip to Phuket and I could not have imagined the destruction going on. Boarded up shops and restaurants, interiors torn out, even hard to find a place to have a dinner. Eerie streets that you felt uncomfortable walking at night time and I a not talking about the small sois, but main beach streets. The contrast is striking with Hua Hin, where you have weekenders from Bangkok and a large retired expat community to support the community. Attracting long-staying retirees should obviously be […]
Phuket
Dozens of Burmese, Thai workers demand back pay, benefits in Phuket
An estimated 100 Burmese and Thai workers went to Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday to report their employer for not paying them for 3 months, and to try and get some clarity if they still have jobs. They filed their complaint with the ombudsman’s office and the Labour Protection Social Security Office. 27 year old Burmese national Min Thu Khu explained to reporters that the workers’ predicament began in May, when many filed for the income support they are entitled to under the Social Security Act. Section 33 of the act entitles employees to compensation during periods of work cessation at […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
It’s a week into Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and, following last week’s reopening of Chon Buri’s popular beaches, today it’s Phuket’s turn. It remains to be seen if the inclement weather (during the morning), and the south west monsoon waves, will keep the crowds at bay along the island’s famed west coast beaches. As of this morning there had been little interest in heading back to the island’s main beaches but the weather wasn’t ‘beach weather’ (below). Bang Saen beach in Chonburi received hordes of visitors last weekend, with many Thai and expats having to pick […]
Kalasin drowning victim’s body recovered
Unknown man severely injured in Pattaya after motorbike strikes barrier – VIDEO
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
Survey: majority support students’ freedom of expression
Global Covid-19 infections soar past 25 million
Songkhla fisherman found murdered in lake house
3 Cambodian men arrested for Pattaya knife attack
Second locally produced Covid-19 vaccine proves effective in monkey trials
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Bangkok clinic accused of botched cosmetic surgery after patient dies
Surat Thani forest ranger found dead
Pattaya man arrested after firing pistol in public
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Chinese Coast Guard nabs fleeing Hong Kong activists
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
“30 day minimum travel for tourists to Thailand” – False news
International tourists ‘essential’ to Thai economy, PM says
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Which country in the world is the most confident to re-open its borders for tourism?
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Want to go to prison? Thailand’s prisons may become tourist attractions
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thai immigration police arrest foreigners with fake IDs
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Expats3 days ago
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
- Thailand3 days ago
Stopped by police? Here’s the new fines for traffic violations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
- Northern Thailand3 days ago
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
- Crime3 days ago
6 Chon Buri men fall victim to dating app scam
Eddie
August 30, 2020 at 3:23 pm
15. Aanatara Mai Khao Phuket THB 199,000
16. Trisara Hotel Phuket THB 270,000
Who will rich or dense enough to stay in these only two ASQ for 14 days?