Win unrestricted access to Thailand’s national parks for a year

Picture courtesy of Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has rolled out an intriguing tourism initiative offering winners unrestricted free access to national parks throughout Thailand for a whole year. Titled Passport to Thailand National Parks, the challenge encourages visitors to collect stamps from all 156 national parks in the country.

The reward for this endeavour is not only unlimited free entry into any national park for a year but also four complimentary nights of accommodation in the national park and forest park.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, the DNP Director-General, revealed that this campaign is part of DNP’s strategy to inspire individuals to delve into the nation’s natural diversity. The initiative is congruent with the government’s soft power agenda, which includes a strong focus on tourism as a means to promote the country.

The DNP’s passport has been in circulation for a while and has been well-received by park visitors. Many tourists have taken up the challenge to visit all 156 national parks to collect all the stamps in the passport book. However, this is the first time the passport comes with such enticing rewards, reported Bangkok Post.

Winners of the challenge will not only enjoy free entry to the parks for a year but also have their accommodation fees waived for two nights on two separate visits during the one-year prize period. This accommodation waiver applies to lodgings that can house no more than four individuals, as per Athapol.

Upon completion of the challenge, winners will also receive a special stamp, souvenirs, and a signature from the DNP chief.

For additional details about the stamp challenge campaign and the prizes, park visitors are encouraged to reach out to the DNP through their hotline, 1362.

In related news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand announced the seasonal closure of 134 out of 156 national parks, giving tourists and local visitors a heads-up.