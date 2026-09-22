Why the bill in Thailand now matches the menu, from the night market to the rooftop bar

A day of eating in Thailand can run from a 60 baht bowl of noodles on a plastic stool to a 480 baht cocktail thirty floors above Sathorn, and for years the one constant across that range was the small argument at the end about why the bill did not match the menu. That argument is becoming rarer, and the reason is a change in how Thai venues handle money and prices rather than a change in how they treat tourists.

The first half of the change is payments. PromptPay, the national QR system, had 82.91 million registered users by May 2026 and processed 2.38 billion transactions that month, up 15% on the year, according to National ITMX figures reported by the Nation. Inbound cross-border QR payments, where a visitor’s home banking app pays a Thai merchant, reached 1.51 billion baht in May, a 382% rise, with Chinese, Malaysian and Lao apps leading. Partner apps from eight Asian countries now work at Central Group outlets and partner restaurants, and the laminated QR taped to a market cooler box is usually just the owner’s bank account.

The second half is what sits behind the counter, and it matters more for the bill.

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Where the mismatches actually come from

The classic tourist suspicion is that the printed menu says 120 baht and the bill says 150 because the venue saw a foreigner coming. Dual pricing does exist in Thailand, at some national parks and attractions, and The Thaiger has covered the arguments over it for years. In restaurants and cafés, the more common explanation is duller: the price was changed in the till after a supplier put their costs up, and the paper menu on the table was printed before that.

Cloud-based point-of-sale systems are the reason the till is now the version that is right. A price changed once in the system goes to every tablet and terminal in the building at the same moment, so a happy hour ends at the same second on a terrace of 300 covers, and the bill reflects what the venue was charging when the order was placed. Tableview.com shows how cloud-based POS software for restaurants handles that, with orders, payments and menu updates run from one place, and a manager able to change a price from an office downstairs or from home. Plenty of other systems do the same. The point for a visitor is that in most of these cases the screen is the truth and the paper is out of date, and the fix is a calm question rather than an accusation.

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The night-market stall is the exception, and will stay one. Chiang Mai’s Sunday Walking Street on Ratchadamnoen Road is still largely a cash business with prices on a sign, and the busier stalls that have adopted a tablet mostly use it to track what sold so they know how much to buy for next week, not to price by customer.

The two extra numbers on a hotel bar menu

The other source of end-of-meal surprise is legitimate and printed on the menu, if you know what to look for. Hotel restaurants and rooftop bars commonly list prices followed by “++”. The first plus is a service charge, by convention 10%. The second is VAT, which the Cabinet has kept at 7% until 30 September 2027 rather than letting it revert to the statutory 10%. A 480 baht cocktail listed as 480++ is 564.96 baht on the bill, and the venue has told you so, in two characters.

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Street stalls and most independent restaurants do not add either. Mid-range places may add one or both and should say so on the menu. If a menu shows neither “++” nor “net”, ask before ordering.

What this means for you

For markets and street food, carry small notes and coins; a 1,000 baht note at a 40 baht stall is a nuisance for everyone, and most ATMs will not give you 20s. Check whether your home bank’s app works on Thai QR before you rely on it, because coverage is improving fast but is not universal, and the 7-Eleven cashless guide covers the options that work for foreigners without a Thai account.

At smaller cafés, photograph the menu when you order, since printed menus can run a week or two behind the system. At hotel bars, read the “++” before the price. If a total surprises you anywhere, ask for the itemised bill or to see the order on the tablet; in most cases the mismatch is an old menu and it is sorted in minutes.