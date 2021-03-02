We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
We’re flying again, but passengers don’t want to eat on short haul flights | VIDEO
Nothing screams ‘normal’ more that the resumption of catering services on domestic light services. After 2 months of sitting at the back of the planes checking their phones, flight crews are again peddling their selection of drinks and snacks. But there now appears a general reluctance for people getting back into the habit of eating on the scheduled services. Speaking to the head flight attendant on a service from Phuket to Bangkok this morning, he confirmed that people are currently reticent to get back into the habit of eating on short flights.
The Thai Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has lifted the ban on food and drinks services on domestic flights, again. Once the safety demo is over, that’s the last you see of the flight attendants as they head to the back of the plane – there’s been nothing else for them to do because of the ban on food and in-flight services.
Following the December outbreaks of new clusters of Covid-19 the CAAT imposed the catering ban on flights again but didn’t ground the airlines for a second time. But the airlines reduced the number of flights and cancelled some routes to ride out the new surge in cases.
Commercial flights were suspended first back in April 2020 due to the initial outbreak of Covid-19 in Thailand. The Aviation Authority then allowed domestic flights to resume on May 1, although airlines were barred from serving food and drinks on board for flights that did not exceed 2 hours, just about every flight in Thailand.
But just because people CAN now buy a cup of noodles or orange juice again doesn’t mean they will. For the past year flights have been without any catering, more than they’ve had the services, and it seems flyers are now used to getting through their short flight without any snacks.
Phuket pushes to open doors to vaccinated international tourists by October
Phuket is set to open its doors to vaccinated, international tourists by October, pending the government’s approval. The local government’s initiative, named Phuket First October, proposes vaccinating a majority of its population over 18 years of age in time for the high season. The move would allow thousands of vaccinated Europeans to enter Thailand, while locals would be protected from the virus symptoms.
Protecting the locals would include achieving herd immunity in time for reopening the province, which would need 70% of the population to be vaccinated. The local government’s goal would not wait for the government to roll out vaccines, and instead, use its own resources to vaccinate the public. Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association told the Thai Enquirer over the phone, that they won’t stop pushing for ways to help the tourist destination survive.
“I think there must be a solution that balances controlling the outbreak and stimulating the economy.”
The island is also looking to waive the 14 day quarantine, with PM Prayut recently changing his stance by announcing that a quarantine waiver is being considered for those vaccinated tourists.
But the plan must be approved by the national government by April, if the province wants to open tourism by October 1. Initial research shows that around 250,000 citizens per month must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Initially, the province’s request was denied by the federal government, but business leaders are not giving up hope. Recently, they submitted a petition to PM Prayut to appeal the denial citing lack of income, mounting debts and increasing financial disputes due to over eight months without international or domestic flights.
The second wave has also plummeted tourism even lower than before, as the industry has seen a 93% drop in visitors since the same time last year.
Phuket has already kicked off its vaccine rollout as of yesterday, after receiving a delivery of 4,000 doses of the Chinese Sinovac jab. Priority is being given to 1,500 healthcare workers and 500 “at-risk” officials that have been exposed to Covid-19 patients.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Thailand’s most exclusive Beach Club | BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin | VIDEO
Nothing speaks more ‘private’ and ‘vacation’ than enjoying the beachfront view with a balcony pool and luxurious room. Follow Chris, as he (along with his family) takes you on a private get away in Hua Hin, one of Thailand’s most popular beach destinations on the Gulf of Thailand coast, for both tourists and locals.
*our vlogger’s stay at the BaBa Beach Club Hua Hin was complimentary*
Link to the Beachclub’s website HERE.
Surveys show Thailand still one of the top holiday choices post-pandemic
The Stockholm office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand has conducted a survey in which 62% of respondents say they want to spend winter in Thailand provided restrictions are lifted. The top destinations are Phuket, Krabi and Khao Lak, followed by Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, Koh Tao, Bangkok, and Hua Hin.
68% say they would cancel bookings if the 14-day quarantine remains in place. 26% say they would still go ahead, and 13% said they’d be in favour of quarantine being cut to 10 days. 99% of participants say they would be worried about testing positive for Covid-19 after travel plans have been made.
Meanwhile, the TAT’s London office has also been busy, carrying out a survey in conjunction with market research firm, YouGov. The idea behind the survey was to get an idea of the future of tourism once the pandemic is over.
4,127 people took part, with 75% of them saying they’re prepared to be vaccinated if it’s required for travel. 41% are against mandatory quarantine, although 52% would accept a 5-day quarantine. 62% of those planning holidays are over the age of 50 and interested in countries with low infection rates.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Siripakorn Cheawsamoot from the TAT says the findings of the survey indicate that up to 6 million people are interested in travelling to Thailand at some point this year.
Meanwhile, a number of online travel agency platforms in France have also carried out a survey. The poll, conducted by companies such as Go Voy, Opodo, and eDreams, showed that the number of hits to tourism-related websites rose by 15% once the success of Covid-19 vaccines was announced. The top destinations searched for were Dubai at 49%, Marrakesh at 27%, and Bangkok at 25%.
Another travel survey in the Americas found that most holidaymakers have chosen to postpone their trips by 7 months to a year, rather than cancelling completely. Siripakorn says that booking flexibility is a priority for Americans.
“Flexibility to reschedule is the top priority for American tourists, followed by safety. These tourists are looking for safety, no quarantine, flexibility, and no deposit.”
Meanwhile, a report issued by Skift Research shows that travel will not recover until 2023 and will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
