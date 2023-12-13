Vietnamese culinary wonderland: Thailand’s first official Vietnam town

Photo courtesy of VN Express

Thailand just welcomed its very own Vietnam town, officially recognised and inaugurated on December 9 by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Thailand’s northeast province of Udon Thani, about 550 kilometres from Bangkok, witnessed the grand opening of Vietnam town at Alley No. 2 on Si Suk Street. National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue expressed confidence in the town’s success, foreseeing a future filled with vibrant business and cultural exchanges. Hue highlighted that the flourishing town would contribute to enriching local culture and fostering bonds between locals and Thai people of Vietnamese origin.

Udon Thani, home to approximately 60,000 Vietnamese expats, has seen Vietnam Town evolve over the years, with a recent boost of 3 million Thai baht from the local government to upgrade its infrastructure.

The town, adorned with a traditional Vietnamese roof at its welcome gate, operates daily from 7am to 12.30pm, offering a feast of Vietnamese delicacies. From banh gio to banh duc, banh beo, fried pancakes, and an array of traditional soups and rolls, Vietnam town provides an authentic taste of Vietnamese cuisine, reported VN Express.

A highlight of this culinary escapade is the Vietnamese dish banh xeo, also known as sizzling pancakes. Prepared with a mix of rice flour, water, turmeric, and coconut milk, this golden batter encases a delicious fusion of crispy crepes and savoury fillings. Thai locals, like Chaiyarungrot, are already singing praises.

“This is a new tourist destination in Udon Thani that is worth a visit, especially for those who want to taste Vietnamese cuisine. The vendors are friendly, and there are many choices for customers.”

With some stalls displaying signs in both Vietnamese and Thai, Vietnam’s town truly embraces its multicultural essence. Tourists looking to explore this culinary paradise have convenient options with low-cost airlines like Nok Air or Air Asia offering daily domestic flights from Bangkok, taking just one hour.

Round-trip ticket prices range from 1.2 million dong (1,700 baht) to 1.5 million dong. For those with time on their hands, Bangkok buses and trains are also available, with travel times averaging eight to nine hours.