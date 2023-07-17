Vibrant pink Siam tulips in northeast Thailand draw tourists

Photo by Nation Thailand.

Nature enthusiasts and flower fans have flocked in their thousands to Sai Thong National Park in Chaiyaphum province to witness the breathtaking sight of a vast field of blooming pink Siam tulips. The influx of tourists began over the weekend, with visitors eagerly capturing photos and selfies amidst the stunning display.

Spanning four districts – Nong Bua Rahaew, Thep Sathit, Phakdee Chumphol, and Nong Bua Daeng – the 319-square kilometre Sai Thong National Park offers a picturesque setting for the Siam tulips to flourish. Park officials have noted that the Siam tulips at Sai Thong bloom later than those at the nearby Pa Hin Ngam National Park, providing an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the beauty of tulips in bloom twice.

To promote tourism in the region, provincial authorities launched a campaign inviting tourists from across the country to visit both parks and indulge in the mesmerising view of the Siam tulip fields from June to September. Sai Thong Park boasts the largest Siam tulip field in Chaiyaphum, located on the western side of Phang Hoei mountain. Visitors can follow a 2-kilometre path that leads to a point offering a panoramic view of the field.

The Siam tulips at Sai Thong National Park come in four different types, including a white variety, adding to the vibrancy of the landscape. Park chief Chom Madaeng shared that around 70% to 80% of the tulips in the field are currently in bloom, providing a captivating visual spectacle for visitors.

To cater to the needs of tourists, the park has made necessary arrangements, including food shops, a grocery store, bungalows, and a camping site, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience, Nation Thailand reported.

Follow us on :













In addition to the Siam tulips, Chaiyaphum province offers various other attractions, such as Sai Thong Waterfall, Phor Muang Cliff, Sunset Cliff, Chom Dao Cliff, Suan Sawan Cliff, Ploenjai Cliff, and Ham Hod Cliff, providing visitors with a plethora of options to explore and appreciate the natural wonders of the region.

For more information and inquiries, interested individuals can contact park officials at 089 282 3437.