US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:25 PM
1 minute read
US sailors spread across Pattaya, spend big at tourist sites | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

US military personnel from the USS Abraham Lincoln are spreading out across Pattaya’s tourist attractions during shore leave, with the Sanctuary of Truth estimating that spending could exceed 100,000 baht per day.

Personnel from the aircraft carrier have been arriving in Pattaya by bus since going ashore, with about 40 buses operating each day between Laem Chabang Port and the city.

At the Sanctuary of Truth in Na Kluea subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, US personnel began arriving from about 9am yesterday, September 3.

Most spent around an hour viewing the wooden architecture and carvings before taking part in other activities at the site.

US sailors in Pattaya explore cultural attractions and daytime activities as local businesses benefit from spending during their shore leave.
Photo via MGR Online

Options included elephant rides and feeding, horse-drawn carriage rides, horse riding, rowing boats, speedboats and Thai costume rentals for photographs.

Entry to the Sanctuary of Truth costs 500 baht. Additional activities range from 300 to 500 baht, including 400 baht for an elephant ride, 300 baht for a horse-drawn carriage, 500 baht for a speedboat, 300 baht for a rowing boat and 400 baht per hour for Thai costume rental.

A marketing manager at the Sanctuary of Truth said spending by US personnel at the attraction alone was expected to reach at least 100,000 baht per day.

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He said the visitors were showing interest not only in Pattaya’s nightlife but also in cultural attractions and daytime activities.

US sailors in Pattaya explore cultural attractions and daytime activities as local businesses benefit from spending during their shore leave.
Photo via MGR Online

He added that the current shore leave appeared busier than previous visits, saying personnel had spent around seven to eight months at sea and were looking for places to relax and try new experiences.

The Sanctuary of Truth has also increased security and visitor assistance measures during the visit, with support from Bang Lamung district officials.

Businesses across Pattaya and Bang Lamung are expecting to benefit from spending on transport, accommodation, restaurants and attractions while the USS Abraham Lincoln personnel remain in Chon Buri.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:25 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.