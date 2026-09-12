TransNusa launches Bali-Phuket flights with full first service

TransNusa’s first direct Bali to Phuket flight landed at Phuket International Airport at 2.35pm on September 9, full with 174 passengers. Flight 8B541 left I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali at 11.30am.

The airline flies the route with a 174-seat Airbus A320-200, four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. That adds about 700 seats a week from Bali to Thailand, and TransNusa says the service goes daily from October 3.

Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the link advances the agency’s Airline Focus strategy and the government’s Ease of Travelling policy. It expands convenient air access within Southeast Asia. The route also creates new opportunities to attract Indonesian travellers to Phuket.

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TransNusa Group CEO Datuk Bernard Francis described the launch as bridging two world-class tourism capitals, according to The Phuket News. He said the connection would let travellers take in both Phuket and Bali on one itinerary.

Arrivals from Indonesia reached 429,778 between January 1 and September 7 this year, according to TAT. The figure for all of 2025 was 787,524. The agency is targeting 890,000 for 2026.

TAT figures also show 84.70% of Indonesian visitors travel independently, and 52.86% have been to Thailand before. Their preferred activities include Thai food, historical attractions, community-based experiences, spa treatments and beach days. Food and drink, choice of destinations and shopping are the main reasons they travel.

TAT and TransNusa signed a memorandum of understanding in Jakarta on August 4 covering destination marketing, travel product development and air connectivity. The Bali route is TransNusa’s second new Thailand service in just over a month, after a Jakarta to Bangkok flight launched on August 6.

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TransNusa flies from Bali to Lombok, Manado, Bima and Wakatobi within Indonesia. Its international network from the island includes Singapore, Perth, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Bangkok and several Chinese cities.

TransNusa says it is offering an introductory one-way fare of US$135 (IDR 2,399,000) on the new route.

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