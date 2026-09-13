Thai Tourist Police roll out more Tasers, AI cameras and drones

Thailand’s Tourist Police are training 1,250 officers to use Tasers and rolling out AI-equipped patrol vehicles, drones and smart checkpoints as part of a wider upgrade to tourist security across the country.

The force will receive 450 Tasers, giving officers another option for controlling violent or dangerous situations while reducing risks to tourists, the public and police.

The latest training course concluded in Phuket yesterday, September 12, as Tourist Police also met local tourism representatives to discuss security concerns and measures suited to the island.

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The equipment upgrade goes beyond Tasers. Tourist Police are deploying 11 Mobile CCOC vehicles and four microbuses fitted with AI camera systems capable of facial detection and helping track people wanted under arrest warrants.

Another 32 Smart Check Point systems are being introduced, alongside 32 drone patrol vehicles and 128 drones.

The drones are equipped with thermal cameras for aerial patrols, surveillance and search operations during both the day and night.

Patrol officers are also being issued Smart Patrol equipment, including reflective protective vests, translation devices, digital radios and body cameras.

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Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul said the upgrades are intended to improve tourist safety by combining new technology with better-trained officers and closer cooperation with tourism businesses and local organisations.

Phuket was used for the latest round of discussions because of its importance as one of Thailand’s major tourism destinations.

Tourist Police and local industry representatives discussed current problems affecting visitors and ways to improve both security and assistance services on the island.

The wider rollout is intended to give Thai Tourist Police faster access to surveillance, communication and response tools in major tourism areas nationwide.

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