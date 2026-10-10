Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors
Photo courtesy of Tourist Police

The Tourist Police have asked the Russian Embassy to help brief Russian visitors on Thai laws, local customs and conduct to avoid, as the two sides discuss closer cooperation on tourist safety.

Tourist Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Pongsiam Meekanthong met Russian Ambassador Evgeny Tomikhin at the embassy in Bangkok at 11am on October 7. The meeting gave the newly appointed Tourist Police chief a chance to open talks with the Russian diplomatic mission.

Pongsiam and Tomikhin discussed ways to improve security and assistance for Russian tourists and Russians living in Thailand, as well as issues involving Russians working in the country.

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Pongsiam asked the embassy to pass key information to Russians already in Thailand and those planning trips. This covers Thai laws and regulations, local customs and practices, and activities visitors should avoid.

The Tourist Police said the aim is to help Russian visitors understand their responsibilities and cut down on problems caused by misunderstandings of local laws and customs.

Pongsiam also promoted the Thailand Tourist Police app and the Tourist Police hotline 1155, which visitors can use to report incidents or ask for help.

Embassy officials at the meeting included Senior Counsellor and Consul Ilya Ilyin and Second Secretaries Maxim Panzhaylo, Denis Tetushin and Dmitry Trushkin.

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The Tourist Police said continued cooperation with foreign embassies is key to assisting international visitors and keeping confidence in Thailand as a safe and welcoming destination.

Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors
Photo courtesy of Tourist Police
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors
Photo courtesy of Tourist Police

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 10, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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